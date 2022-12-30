Montana seeking more physicality after blowing late lead against Eastern Washington

Read full article on original website
Proposal to use Limestone Hills for aerial gunnery practice raises questions
The public comment period has been extended to Jan. 13 for a proposal to increase the use of the Limestone Hills Training Area on the east side of the Elkhorns in Broadwater County to allow aerial gunnery practice by Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Army National Guard helicopters. The...
28-year-old suspect arrested in connection to University of Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Early Friday morning, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents' home in connection to the murders of the four University of Idaho (UI) students, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed. Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Monroe County, Pennsylvania and now awaits extradition to Idaho without bond. According...
Unattended candle starts fire in Missoula apartment
MISSOULA, Mont. - An unattended candle started a fire in the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Friday. The Missoula Fire Department responded to the apartments around 11:10 pm for a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the 2nd floor. When the first fire engine arrived on scene,...
Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
