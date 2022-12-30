ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers

If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
MassLive.com

Jack Jones’ promising rookie season ends as Patriots sign veteran corner to roster

The Patriots are in need of some cornerback help. On Saturday, the team made a series of roster moves to try and remedy that situation. The Patriots placed Jack Jones on the injured reserve due to a knee injury. This ends the promising cornerback’s rookie season where he finished with two interceptions, one for a touchdown, to go with six passes defensed in 13 games.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Bulls comeback falls short to Cavs, DeRozan's buzzer shot off the mark

It’s a new year; but it’s a different one. Because this time DeMar missed, and the Bulls weren’t celebrating like a year ago when DeRozan’s flamingo runner—you know, one legged and pretty as pink—beat the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer. Instead, DeRozan’s Saturday night imitation wasn’t special enough as DeRozan’s winning attempt at the buzzer went awry and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived for a 103-102 victory over the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

New Year's Resolutions: Miami HEAT Edition

The New Year is here, and you may have started reflecting on the past and looking ahead at what’s to come. Setting a goal or creating a resolution can be tricky sometimes, but we’re here to help you with some HEAT-centric ways to make 2023 the best year ever.
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday

Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
MEMPHIS, TN

