Female swimmer who tied Lia Thomas slams transgender sports policy: Taking women 'back to the 1970s'
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines sounded off on the continuance of transgender policy in collegiate sports, joining the Ingraham Angle.
Washington Examiner
The WBC's transgender boxing division is another money grab
The World Boxing Council is creating a transgender boxing division. The decision is little more than an attempt to drum up publicity and squeeze more money from even more fighters. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman correctly decided that “in boxing, a man fighting a woman must never be accepted regardless of...
worldboxingnews.net
Transgender Boxing: Confusion clouds as category is explained
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed transgender boxing will be launched in 2023 to mass confusion among fans and boxers. One fighter, in particular, Claressa Shields, aired her worries over the possibility she might have to come up against an opponent born a man. Transgender Boxing explained. World Boxing...
Pro boxing organization announces transgender category
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also confirmed the news, saying the program will be "developed as a form of inclusion."
World Boxing Council to create separate transgender league in 2023 that follows 'at birth' rule
The World Boxing Council will gage interest in 2023 for a separate transgender league that follows an "at birth" rule for its fighters, president Mauricio Sulaiman announced Thursday.
Lia Thomas Rival Says Trans Athletes Show 'Utter Disregard' to Women in Sport
Former college swimmer Riley Gaines said transgender athlete Lia Thomas has shown "disrespect towards women."
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia – How to watch? Start time on Showtime PPV
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis battles Hector Luis Garcia next Saturday night on January 7th, live on Showtime PPV at 9:00 p.m. ET at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. The cost of the pay-per-view is $74.99, and it can be ordered via Showtime or PPV.com.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney sparring Tank Davis’ opponent Hector Luis Garcia in competitive work
By Allan Fox: Sparring video of Devin Haney and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ next opponent, Hector Luis Garcia, was leaked today, showing a VERY competitive spar & not the one-sided situation that ‘The Dream’ had said it had been. With the problems the smaller super featherweight...
judoinside.com
Tina Trstenjak bows out of top judo
After a career that can only be described as illustrious, Tina Trstenjak has announced her retirement from competition. Trstenjak hadn’t been in competition since the Tokyo Games and has new challenges. Trstenjak experienced the special fairytale of cementing a friendship and rivalry with her nemesis Clarisse Agbegnenou when they...
worldboxingnews.net
Avoided heavyweight and former opponent signs with Team Usyk
One of boxing’s most avoided heavyweight contenders has signed with Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas in a quest for big fights. World Boxing News reported last week that American Michael Hunter is struggling to nail down top opponents. Hunter, who boasts Usyk as his only loss through 23...
