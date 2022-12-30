ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

The WBC's transgender boxing division is another money grab

The World Boxing Council is creating a transgender boxing division. The decision is little more than an attempt to drum up publicity and squeeze more money from even more fighters. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman correctly decided that “in boxing, a man fighting a woman must never be accepted regardless of...
worldboxingnews.net

Transgender Boxing: Confusion clouds as category is explained

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed transgender boxing will be launched in 2023 to mass confusion among fans and boxers. One fighter, in particular, Claressa Shields, aired her worries over the possibility she might have to come up against an opponent born a man. Transgender Boxing explained. World Boxing...
judoinside.com

Tina Trstenjak bows out of top judo

After a career that can only be described as illustrious, Tina Trstenjak has announced her retirement from competition. Trstenjak hadn’t been in competition since the Tokyo Games and has new challenges. Trstenjak experienced the special fairytale of cementing a friendship and rivalry with her nemesis Clarisse Agbegnenou when they...
worldboxingnews.net

Avoided heavyweight and former opponent signs with Team Usyk

One of boxing’s most avoided heavyweight contenders has signed with Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas in a quest for big fights. World Boxing News reported last week that American Michael Hunter is struggling to nail down top opponents. Hunter, who boasts Usyk as his only loss through 23...

