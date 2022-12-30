Three very powerful magic words that every child should know are: "please," "sorry," and "thanks." These words contain so much power and teach children to be kind and polite. These three words are some of the most powerful in the English language. They teach children to think. Parents must teach their children important social skills so that they are able to interact with others in an appropriate manner. These skills include being able to articulate what they want from someone and how their actions will affect others. Parents can also teach their children how to speak politely by saying please, thank you, and sorry when necessary. , and using other forms of politeness such as introducing themselves and asking questions. For example, "Excuse me, I'm looking for the bathroom." People who are polite say please and thank you when they need something or someone offers to help them.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO