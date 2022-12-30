ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
davidsonlocal.com

'Plungers' jump into chilly waters to raise funds for incarcerated men

On the last Saturday of 2022, a few local citizens ‘plunged’ theirselves into the chilly waters at Elevated Wake Park. The Polar Plunge, presented by Davidson Prison Ministry (DPM), raised funds for Chaplaincy services and ministry programs for the 258 men at Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington, NC.
LEXINGTON, NC
forsythwoman.com

Inner Strength Pilates: Pilates & Postural Therapy Studio: Featuring Massage Therapy with Carmela Thompson

Inner Strength Pilates’ motto is “Pilates isn’t just a workout, it’s a lifestyle!” Winston-Salem’s premier Pilates studio, Inner Strength Pilates offers a well-rounded approach to functional balanced strength, non-medical pain relief, lean muscle mass, athletic performance, and therapy rehabilitation. An integral part of this approach is massage therapy. Carmela Thompson, an NC Licensed Massage Therapist, most enjoys working with clients at Inner Strength Pilates because, “Here I am allowed to truly care for my clients, taking the time to understand their needs and create individual treatment plans. At Inner Strength Pilates, our approach is to guide our clients toward health and strength through self-healing.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
BURLINGTON, NC
osoblanco.org

Tyarra Williams: Did Greensboro’s Girl Get Found in 2022?

Tyarra Williams moved out of her high-rise on Webster Road after telling her boyfriend and brother that she was seeing someone else. After that, she went away. When Tyarra was seven years old, her parents split up. Tyarra was always with her mother and her older brother. During her last year of high school, she lived with her grandmother in an apartment near Webster Road.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
ROCKWELL, NC
FOX8 News

Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
GREENSBORO, NC
macaronikid.com

3 magic words that every Winston-Salem child should know!

Three very powerful magic words that every child should know are: "please," "sorry," and "thanks." These words contain so much power and teach children to be kind and polite. These three words are some of the most powerful in the English language. They teach children to think. Parents must teach their children important social skills so that they are able to interact with others in an appropriate manner. These skills include being able to articulate what they want from someone and how their actions will affect others. Parents can also teach their children how to speak politely by saying please, thank you, and sorry when necessary. , and using other forms of politeness such as introducing themselves and asking questions. For example, "Excuse me, I'm looking for the bathroom." People who are polite say please and thank you when they need something or someone offers to help them.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years

“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
BURLINGTON, NC
