In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Profitable walk: North Carolina woman walking dog wins $599,133 jackpot
A North Carolina woman walked into a big jackpot last month, and she can thank her dog. Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets online while walking her pet, Denali, and won $599,133, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release on Friday. Lamb was walking her...
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
carolinajournal.com
A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons
Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
davidsonlocal.com
'Plungers' jump into chilly waters to raise funds for incarcerated men
On the last Saturday of 2022, a few local citizens ‘plunged’ theirselves into the chilly waters at Elevated Wake Park. The Polar Plunge, presented by Davidson Prison Ministry (DPM), raised funds for Chaplaincy services and ministry programs for the 258 men at Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington, NC.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Winston-Salem.
forsythwoman.com
Inner Strength Pilates: Pilates & Postural Therapy Studio: Featuring Massage Therapy with Carmela Thompson
Inner Strength Pilates’ motto is “Pilates isn’t just a workout, it’s a lifestyle!” Winston-Salem’s premier Pilates studio, Inner Strength Pilates offers a well-rounded approach to functional balanced strength, non-medical pain relief, lean muscle mass, athletic performance, and therapy rehabilitation. An integral part of this approach is massage therapy. Carmela Thompson, an NC Licensed Massage Therapist, most enjoys working with clients at Inner Strength Pilates because, “Here I am allowed to truly care for my clients, taking the time to understand their needs and create individual treatment plans. At Inner Strength Pilates, our approach is to guide our clients toward health and strength through self-healing.”
WATCH: Cummings High School band performs at Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
osoblanco.org
Tyarra Williams: Did Greensboro’s Girl Get Found in 2022?
Tyarra Williams moved out of her high-rise on Webster Road after telling her boyfriend and brother that she was seeing someone else. After that, she went away. When Tyarra was seven years old, her parents split up. Tyarra was always with her mother and her older brother. During her last year of high school, she lived with her grandmother in an apartment near Webster Road.
chapelboro.com
Still in Line: Black Students’ Isolation From Chapel Hill Nightlife
“We reserve the right to refuse entry at bouncer’s discretion” are the words printed above dress code signage at Still Life, a night club on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Neil Pierre-Louis, a student at UNC-Chapel Hill, said he was denied entry to the club when he arrived...
Car crashes into McKay's Bookstore in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A close call after someone crashed into McKay's Bookstore on Battleground Avenue. Fortunately, the business wasn't damaged to the point that it had to close. "I was the first manager to respond to the incident. I was actually sleeping when it happened," said assistant manager, Joe...
WBTV
These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the holiday season hitting the rearview mirror, there’s a unique way for used, recycled Christmas trees to become gifts of their own for local animals. Tiger World is a non-profit accredited zoo located in Rockwell, North Carolina that has been in operation for the...
Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
macaronikid.com
3 magic words that every Winston-Salem child should know!
Three very powerful magic words that every child should know are: "please," "sorry," and "thanks." These words contain so much power and teach children to be kind and polite. These three words are some of the most powerful in the English language. They teach children to think. Parents must teach their children important social skills so that they are able to interact with others in an appropriate manner. These skills include being able to articulate what they want from someone and how their actions will affect others. Parents can also teach their children how to speak politely by saying please, thank you, and sorry when necessary. , and using other forms of politeness such as introducing themselves and asking questions. For example, "Excuse me, I'm looking for the bathroom." People who are polite say please and thank you when they need something or someone offers to help them.
Toll rate goes up for Triangle Expressway
For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder traveling the full length of the expressway, the cost will increase nine cents
alamancenews.com
First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years
“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
Governor's Office touts large-scale jobs announcements but obstacles remain
Governor Cooper's Office highlighted a "record-breaking number of jobs" in a year-end recap, noting large-scale announcements in several counties, including Chatham, Rowan, and Guilford.
