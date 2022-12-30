Read full article on original website
Red Springs sophomore enters NCHSAA record book twice in two days
Red Springs, N.C. — It hasn't been updated in a few years, but the N.C. High School Athletic Association record book has a pretty high threshold before you can be counted as one of the state's all-time girls basketball leaders in single-game rebounds. In order to be listed, you have to have grabbed 30 or more.
carolinacoastonline.com
East boys split home games versus West Craven, East Duplin
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team broke a two-game losing streak Thursday with a 58-42 victory over East Duplin. The Mariners turned a one-point first-quarter deficit into an 11-point halftime lead thanks to an 18-6 run in the second quarter. They improved to 6-3 on the season.
lynchburgsports.com
Women's basketball drops 2022 finale
Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's women's basketball team erased a double-figure deficit but could not put the game away, closing 2022 with a 61-57 loss to North Carolina Wesleyan at home Saturday afternoon. Macey Mullins led the Hornets with 17 points, and Maddie Nimmo contributed a career-high 13 points...
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Raanta's 2nd consecutive shutout gives Hurricanes 10th straight victory
RALEIGH, N.C. — Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Friday night. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen...
How much bonus money did Dave Doeren miss out on with NC State’s bowl loss? (Hint: A lot.)
North Carolina State has plenty on the line in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: A second-straight nine-win season and its first postseason victory since 2017.
Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4
NEWARK, N.J. — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when...
CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments
The 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl was a fun event full of light-hearted fun and festivities. They included a guy in the crowd chugging mayonnaise, ESPN announcers pigging out on deviled eggs, and Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley getting doused in mayo after his Terps defeated NC State. However, up in the Wolfpack radio booth, play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was randomly Read more... The post CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville
Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
Soggy start doesn't stop early acorn drop at WRAL First Night
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the early acorn drop at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade, which was...
Happy New Year: Acorn drop signals start of 2023 at WRAL First Night
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the 7p.m. and midnight acorn drops at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade,...
WNCT
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer
NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
jocoreport.com
Arrest Made In 2021 Forgery Case
PRINCETON – Following a lengthy investigation, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Mount Olive man in a 2021 forgery case. An additional arrest is pending. Michael Jay Warren, age 38, of Highway 55 East, Mount Olive, was arrested December 23, 2022 and charged with three counts of forgery, one count of felony conspiracy, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor larceny.
