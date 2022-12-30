ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

East boys split home games versus West Craven, East Duplin

BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team broke a two-game losing streak Thursday with a 58-42 victory over East Duplin. The Mariners turned a one-point first-quarter deficit into an 11-point halftime lead thanks to an 18-6 run in the second quarter. They improved to 6-3 on the season.
BEAUFORT, NC
lynchburgsports.com

Women's basketball drops 2022 finale

Lynchburg, Va. -- University of Lynchburg's women's basketball team erased a double-figure deficit but could not put the game away, closing 2022 with a 61-57 loss to North Carolina Wesleyan at home Saturday afternoon. Macey Mullins led the Hornets with 17 points, and Maddie Nimmo contributed a career-high 13 points...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WRAL News

Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

NEWARK, N.J. — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when...
NEWARK, NJ
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments

The 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl was a fun event full of light-hearted fun and festivities. They included a guy in the crowd chugging mayonnaise, ESPN announcers pigging out on deviled eggs, and Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley getting doused in mayo after his Terps defeated NC State. However, up in the Wolfpack radio booth, play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was randomly Read more... The post CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
WASHINGTON, NC
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Soggy start doesn't stop early acorn drop at WRAL First Night

RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the early acorn drop at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade, which was...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Arrest Made In 2021 Forgery Case

PRINCETON – Following a lengthy investigation, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Mount Olive man in a 2021 forgery case. An additional arrest is pending. Michael Jay Warren, age 38, of Highway 55 East, Mount Olive, was arrested December 23, 2022 and charged with three counts of forgery, one count of felony conspiracy, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor larceny.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy