Brookville, PA

FROM THE PITCH TO THE GRIDIRON: Brookville’s Peterson Named to All-State Team as Cornerback in Just Second Year of Football

By Mike Kilroy
explorejeffersonpa.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wccsradio.com

WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
INDIANA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
DUBOIS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Sam Ishman

Sam Ishman served our country in the United States Army. Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Sam was a peacetime veteran, serving with the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was laid to rest in Lakelawn Memorial Park. All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Madison Rose Johnson

Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
COCHRANTON, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slides on Icy Road, Into Oncoming Traffic on Route 322

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in “inclement weather conditions” on Route 322. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 3, the occurred at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Officials Continue Search for Summit Academy Student

Officials at a local school are continuing to search for a student who fled from campus early Sunday morning. Summit Academy released a statement just before 1am indicating that one student had fled from the Herman based school. According to the school, the student is not dangerous, but neighbors are...
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH

More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
INDIANA, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
ALTOONA, PA
erienewsnow.com

Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive

Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
CORRY, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
TIONESTA, PA
abc23.com

Punxsutawney House Fire

Authorities in Jefferson County say a morning fire has displaced a family of eight in Punxsutawney. Crews were dispatched to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say 3 adults, 4 children and one adult child reside at the home, and...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
PennLive.com

Police officer killed in western Pa. incident: reports

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: Multiple news outlets are reporting that the suspect, identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr., has been shot and killed by police in Pittsburgh. KDKA is also reporting that the deceased officer is Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who died at the scene. One police officer has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE A BUSY FRIDAY

Indiana County First responders had a very busy day on Friday. Along with a physical rescue that required Homer City and Indiana fire departments to assist with extrication of a trauma patient that happened Friday morning, Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called back out for another physical rescue at 11:22 a.m. along Twolick Farm Lane.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. New Year’s Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly between 10pm...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

