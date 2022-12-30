Democrats are about to hand over the House to Republicans, and the dynamic for President Biden and his party is at a turning point. Looking back at the last two years, there was plenty of infighting among Democrats, even as they held control of both chambers of Congress. Biden was not able to pass the full scope of his social spending plan, for example; the expanded child tax credit did not get extended, and the president's student loan relief program is tied up in courts with an uncertain future.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO