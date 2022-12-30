ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A bill to fight expensive prison phone call costs heads to Biden's desk

Legislation that aims to curb the costs of phone calls behind bars is heading to President Biden's desk for his signature. The Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022, which was approved by Congress last month, is a major victory for the Federal Communications Commission in its yearslong fight to cap how much private companies charge incarcerated people for phone calls.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Despite infighting, it's been a surprisingly productive 2 years for Democrats

Democrats are about to hand over the House to Republicans, and the dynamic for President Biden and his party is at a turning point. Looking back at the last two years, there was plenty of infighting among Democrats, even as they held control of both chambers of Congress. Biden was not able to pass the full scope of his social spending plan, for example; the expanded child tax credit did not get extended, and the president's student loan relief program is tied up in courts with an uncertain future.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Feds sue AmerisourceBergen over 'hundreds of thousands' of alleged opioid violations

The U.S. Justice Department is suing one of the nation's largest corporations, drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen, for allegedly fueling the nation's deadly opioid crisis. In its complaint, DOJ officials said the company failed to report the diversion of "hundreds of thousands" of prescription opioid medications shipped to pharmacies. The addiction crisis...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

