People urged to drive safe during winter storms and holiday travel

By Kassandra Gutierrez via
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

Traveling is expected to be at an all time high across the nation this New Year's Eve.

AAA estimates more than 102 million Americans will be driving at least 50 miles to and from holiday destinations this year.

Drivers hitting the road can also expect severe weather with heavy rain and wind in the Valley, and higher elevation snow in the Sierra.

The California Highway Patrol in Fresno plans to have chain controls near Shaver Lake.

"If you are planning on going out there, make sure you are equipped, make sure you have those chains, we are gonna have chain controls at the top of four lanes through this new years weekend," says Mike Salas, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson.

Statewide, CHP will also be in maximum-enforcement, meaning checkpoints will focus on stopping anyone suspected of driving under the influence.

Last year, officers made 495 DUI arrests during the holiday weekend.

"We always want those numbers to decrease, our goal is to have zero DUI arrests. Unfortunately that's just not the case. So we are gonna be out there looking for those impaired drivers trying to save a life one DUI at a time," Salas explained.

Car crashes also claimed the lives of 29 people during last year's holiday weekend.

Top causes were speeding and distracted driving.

With the anticipated wet and stormy weather, CHP is urging everyone to make good choices.

"We are gonna have hundreds of officers throughout California, through the major freeways. Up and down the 99, the I5 in the coast in the mountains. We are sacrificing our holiday to make sure your holiday travel is as safe as possible," said Salas.

Minimal traffic is expected on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, with heavy traffic returning January 2nd.

ABC30 Central Valley

