ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year

As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
WHEC TV-10

Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year’s Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three. Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts sounded in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy