Tage Thompson, Sabres Bring Aggressive Offense To Face Bruins
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson is having a huge season so far. The Boston Bruins welcome the Sabres and Thompson to TD Garden for a New Year’s Eve matchup. Thompson enters the matinee game second in the league in goal scoring with 26 goals. For more, check out the...
NHL
Penguins coach recalls family Fenway memories ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- When Mike Sullivan talks about his childhood, about the baseball-tinged memories that suffused his years growing up in the Boston suburb of Marshfield, it feels palpable. The tinny radio, with the voices of Ken Coleman or Ned Martin. The games of cribbage between him and his grandfather as...
NHL
Forsberg, Senators end Sabres 6-game winning streak
OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg made 33 saves, and the Ottawa Senators ended the Buffalo Sabres' six-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. Forsberg was making his first start since Dec. 18 and earned his first win since Dec. 3. "At the end of the...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabres Bruins Hockey
Young fans try to catch a puck flung into the stands during warmups before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
NHL
NHL
Ducks Reassign Dostal to San Diego, Activate Stolarz from IR
The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been activated off Injured Reserve. Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), went 2-3-1 in seven appearances (six starts) with Anaheim this season, posting a 3.53...
NHL
Fans of Bruins, Penguins enjoy atmosphere at 2023 Winter Classic Plaza
BOSTON -- Among all the tents filled with food and activities open to fans at the 2023 Winter Classic Plaza outside Boston City Hall on Friday, one stood out in particular. Fans had the chance to test their accuracy by shooting pucks into a laundry machine, just like Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby infamously did as a child growing up in Nova Scotia.
NHL
Stars ring in the New Year for the 30th time in franchise history
For a traditional New Year's Eve game, Dallas will face off against San Jose for the second time this season. The Stars will resume one of their most endearing traditions, playing on New Year's Eve for the 30th time. Dallas has made ringing in the New Year at American Airlines Center a party and that's expected to be the same on Saturday.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
Crosby looks back on his baseball days ahead of Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Sidney Crosby said Sunday that the first time he attended a professional sporting event, it was at Fenway Park. His dad, Troy, said he's pretty sure that's right. Crosby might be off on some of the details, so we'll leave out his account of the game. Hey, it was a long time ago.
NHL
Hartman scores 2 goals, helps Wild defeat Blues
ST. LOUIS -- Ryan Hartman scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. "The opportunity to score tonight, there were a couple and they went in," Hartman said. "It feels good, but I'm happy to contribute again." Jared...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Year-Ending Win in LA, 4-2
The Philadelphia Flyers closed out the 2022 calendar year with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia came back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-0 to forge ahead in the third period. Owen Tippett had an outstanding game, with a goal, an...
NHL
Letang could miss Winter Classic for Penguins
BOSTON -- Kris Letang remains day to day with a lower-body injury for the Pittsburgh Penguins and could miss the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). The 35-year-old defenseman did not participate in practice at Fenway Park on Sunday...
NHL
Forsberg Records Hat Trick as Nashville Falls to Vegas 5-4 in Overtime
Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Face Canadiens Tuesday Evening. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first hat trick of the season, but the Predators had to settle for one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Forsberg...
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 2, Flyers 4 – Back to their old ways
The LA Kings returned to their old ways with questionable goaltending and woeful special teams to lose to the Flyers 4-2. LAK: Adrian Kempe PPG (14), Assists: Drew Doughty (19), Kevin Fiala (27) PHI: Scott Laughton PPG (8), Assists: Cam York (5), Owen Tippett (8) LAK: Phillip Danault (12), Assists:...
NHL
Preview: December 30 vs. Florida
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to make some more history as they close out their calendar year Friday, hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 23-6-6 (52 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Nelson leads Islanders into Seattle to face Kraken
Hurricanes visit Devils looking for 11th straight win; Lafreniere back in Rangers lineup after healthy scratch. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the five games Sunday. Brock to the...
NHL
Weegar gets first goal for Flames in win against Canucks
CALGARY -- MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Elias Lindholm scored in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Flames (18-13-7), who have won three of four. "I...
NHL
Kochetkov Named NHL's Rookie of the Month
Kochetkov, 23, earned a 7-0-1 record, 1.63 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts in eight December appearances. Among NHL goaltenders with at least five games played last month, he ranked first in goals-against average, tied for first in shutouts, third in save percentage and fifth in wins, leading rookie netminders in all four categories. Kochetkov joined Peter Sidorkiewicz (March 1989) as the second Whalers/Hurricanes rookie to record two shutouts in a calendar month, and with three shutouts this season, he is now just one shutout shy of tying Sidorkiewicz's franchise single-season record for shutouts by a rookie (4). The 6'3", 193-pound goaltender held opponents scoreless for 151:26 over three games from Dec. 10-15, marking the sixth-longest shutout sequence in franchise history and the longest by any Whalers/Hurricanes rookie. His shutout streak included back-to-back shutouts against the Islanders on Dec. 10 and the Red Wings on Dec. 13, as he became the first Hurricanes netminder to post consecutive shutouts since Kevin Weekes in 2003-04.
NHL
World Junior Championships quarterfinal matchups set
Monday will be the seventh day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. On Tap for Day 7. Quarterfinal Round Monday. All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada. Finland...
