Mecklenburg County, NC

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 16-22: Bob Evans Restaurant, 16706 Northcross Drive – 95 Dressler’s, 8630 Lindholm Drive – 99.5. Duckworth’s, 16609 Statesville Road – 97 Jimmy John’s, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5...
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
Fort Mill Economic Partners presents Strawberry Sprint & Stroll 5K

FORT MILL– A Fort Mill favorite returns for a third year as part of the South Carolina Strawberry Festival's week of activities. The Strawberry Sprint and Stroll 5K and Fun Run will take place in the historic downtown corridor on April 29. Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/66793/strawberry-sprint-and-stroll-5k. The event will have...
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
Pizza Peel in Matthews will close

There is a restaurant in Matthews, NC known as The Pizza Peel & Tap Room. However, anyone who wants that kind of pizza might have to head to another place in Matthews or go up to Charlotte after the New Year. Why? Because The Pizza Peel is closing down. In fact, the restaurant will close on December thirty-first to make room for a new location for a cafe called The Flying Biscuit Cafe should be ready for business around early twenty twenty-three. This cafe is one of many locations in North Carolina for the Flying Biscuit, including a location at the Park Road Shopping Center and the Stonecrest location in Ballantyne. The Pizza Peel is also a restaurant with multiple locations, so there are Pizza Peel locations that will stay open in Plaza Midwood and Cotswold.
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year. Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!. Hours will...
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend

MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
