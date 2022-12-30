Read full article on original website
Related
scoopcharlotte.com
2022 Restaurants in Review. A Long List of Charlotte Restaurant Openings & Closings
What a year it’s been! 2022 was anything but quiet for Charlotte’s culinary scene. We witnessed many new hot restuarant openings, but unfortunately, also saw several of our favorites come to a close. Before we set our sights on all that 2023 has to offer in the foodie...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 16-22: Bob Evans Restaurant, 16706 Northcross Drive – 95 Dressler’s, 8630 Lindholm Drive – 99.5. Duckworth’s, 16609 Statesville Road – 97 Jimmy John’s, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5...
Novant and Atrium Health centers welcome first babies of 2023
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health and Novant Health have announced the first babies of 2023 in the greater Charlotte region. Atrium’s first baby of the New Year was born at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC at 12:09 a.m. Novant Health’s first baby was born just two minutes after...
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Fort Mill Economic Partners presents Strawberry Sprint & Stroll 5K
FORT MILL– A Fort Mill favorite returns for a third year as part of the South Carolina Strawberry Festival's week of activities. The Strawberry Sprint and Stroll 5K and Fun Run will take place in the historic downtown corridor on April 29. Register at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/66793/strawberry-sprint-and-stroll-5k. The event will have...
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
Pizza Peel in Matthews will close
There is a restaurant in Matthews, NC known as The Pizza Peel & Tap Room. However, anyone who wants that kind of pizza might have to head to another place in Matthews or go up to Charlotte after the New Year. Why? Because The Pizza Peel is closing down. In fact, the restaurant will close on December thirty-first to make room for a new location for a cafe called The Flying Biscuit Cafe should be ready for business around early twenty twenty-three. This cafe is one of many locations in North Carolina for the Flying Biscuit, including a location at the Park Road Shopping Center and the Stonecrest location in Ballantyne. The Pizza Peel is also a restaurant with multiple locations, so there are Pizza Peel locations that will stay open in Plaza Midwood and Cotswold.
Couple holds New Year’s Eve wedding at Ritz Carlton in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — As 2022 came to a close Saturday night, one happy couple decided to add to the celebrations with a wedding in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte native Janay Powell and her husband Marque Macon held their ceremony at the Ritz Carlton Saturday evening. The two are working at a...
Nonprofit in Fort Mill surprises Monroe family with free wheelchair van
MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe family got a helping hand after they were surprised with a new wheelchair van on Saturday. Through community donations, All Thing Possible Medical Fundraising gifted Dianelys Martinez and her family a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan with wheelchair access and only 61,000 miles on it.
visityorkcounty.com
What's New in 2023 – Restaurants, Parks, and More Coming to York County, SC
It's no secret that York County is booming with new businesses, restaurants, and attractions. With all of the rapid growth and development, it can be hard to keep up! Luckily, we've compiled a running list of upcoming openings and exciting happenings in York County for 2023. Restaurants & Breweries. Another...
NC parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
Remote learning available after Kannapolis child development center closes due to flooding
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The McKnight Child Development Center in Kannapolis will be closed until Jan. 18 after multiple pipes burst, which caused the building to flood. Repairs are extensive, which is why the building will be closed, the district said in a letter to families. Although the building is...
Business is booming in downtown Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — More than 30 new businesses have opened over the past two years in downtown Kannapolis, despite the pandemic and record inflation. Gaelic Alley Irish Pub opened in December. “It was exciting,” owner Jordan Young said. “People were really hyped up about it. They love the place....
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
charlotteonthecheap.com
What to do in Charlotte on New Year’s Day — including free food
Enjoy food and community at one of the breweries that are offering free food, or visit one of the restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. It’s a popular tradition to take a hike on the “first day,” so why not get out into nature?
WCNC
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cn2.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill Set to Open in Rock Hill Before New Year
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill will be getting its first-ever Chipotle Mexican Grill, just in time for the new year. Those with Chipotle say this location will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars!. Hours will...
Charlotte rings in 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and their newborns on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m. Over […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Two lake-area New Year’s celebrations postponed this weekend
MOORESVILLE – Due to the forecast for inclement weather on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Town of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary Kick-Off Fireworks Spectacular scheduled at LangTree Lake Norman will be postponed until Saturday, Jan. The rescheduled activities will take place 4-7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 7...
Beyond the ball drop: Unusual New Year’s Eve traditions in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — We’ve all seen the ball drop in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, but North Carolina may arguably have more interesting traditions. Here are some of the ways WTVD reports North Carolina cities and towns bring in the new year. Mount Olive is known...
Comments / 0