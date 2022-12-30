ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County Public Works expands Honcut Highway closure

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Public works has expanded the road closure on Lower Honcut Highway, according to the Butte County Public Works closures map. Lower Honcut Highway is now closed from Highway 70 to La Porte Road due to flooding. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Butte County's first baby of 2023 born to Philadelphia couple

BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — One couple traveling all the way from Philadelphia has given birth to Butte County's very first baby. Serena Evelyn Lopez was born in the Enloe Medical Center at 9:22 AM on January 1st, making her the first baby born in Butte County in 2023. Her...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Folsom police arrest suspect accused of selling Fentanyl illegally

FOLSOM - Police detectives in Folsom have arrested one person suspected of selling illegal narcotics in Northern California. On Thursday night, detectives from the Folsom Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an investigation into a person suspected of distributing illegal narcotics throughout Nevada and Sacramento counties, including Folsom. Detectives...
FOLSOM, CA
krcrtv.com

Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway

OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

The community fridge is back

Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - December 30, 2022

The Loafer Point paved ramp reopened for boat launching this week. The ramp has three launch lanes at current lake levels, a boarding float, and is adjacent to the Loafer Creek Recreation Day Use Area and Campground with nearby trails, campgrounds, boating, and marina store. Paved boat ramps are also...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud

Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson family remembers baby lost to RSV with memorial bench

ANDERSON, Calif. - One family in Anderson memorialized a child they lost in 2011 to RSV by dedicating a bench at Anderson River Park. The mother, Janna Johnson, had just six weeks with her daughter, Karissa Ann before she died from RSV. Born on Dec. 2, 2010, Karissa was a...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power back on for over 200 PG&E customers in Manton area Friday

MANTON, Calif. 8:17 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 213 PG&E customers in the Manton area, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 6:05 a.m. Power was restored shortly after 8 p.m. PG&E says that crews are on-site “working to...
MANTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Filmmakers are bringing money to Northern California

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Movie Magic is making its way to Northern California, bringing more than entertainment. Sabrina Jurisich is the Regional Film Commissioner for Shasta, Tehama, Yuba, and Sutter Counties. "The film industry was the number two economic driver in the state of California, through the California film commission,...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon

Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy