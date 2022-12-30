Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Public Works expands Honcut Highway closure
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Public works has expanded the road closure on Lower Honcut Highway, according to the Butte County Public Works closures map. Lower Honcut Highway is now closed from Highway 70 to La Porte Road due to flooding. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep...
krcrtv.com
Butte County's first baby of 2023 born to Philadelphia couple
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — One couple traveling all the way from Philadelphia has given birth to Butte County's very first baby. Serena Evelyn Lopez was born in the Enloe Medical Center at 9:22 AM on January 1st, making her the first baby born in Butte County in 2023. Her...
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
krcrtv.com
Suspect in shooting and standoff at Chico apartments appears in court on Thursday
CHICO, Calif. — A man involved in a shooting and standoff at an apartment complex in Chico earlier this week appeared in court on Thursday to face multiple charges of firing into an inhabited dwelling. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday this week, Dec. 26, at...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
CBS News
Folsom police arrest suspect accused of selling Fentanyl illegally
FOLSOM - Police detectives in Folsom have arrested one person suspected of selling illegal narcotics in Northern California. On Thursday night, detectives from the Folsom Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an investigation into a person suspected of distributing illegal narcotics throughout Nevada and Sacramento counties, including Folsom. Detectives...
krcrtv.com
Chains required on Oro Quincy Highway
OROVILLE, Calif. — Drivers using Oro Quincy Highway near Upper Bald Rock in Butte County will need to use chains or other traction devices. According to CHP, R-3 chain requirements are in place from Upper Bald Rock to the Butte/Plumas County Line. This means chains are required. No exceptions.
actionnewsnow.com
Large crowd expected at Red Bluff’s California Circuit Final Saturday night
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A packed crowd is expected at Saturday’s California Circuit Final in Red Bluff. RC Landingham, Cottonwood’s Nellie Miller, Red Bluff’s Zach Brown and Colby Demo and Cathy Cagliari will be participating in the final. There are almost $200,000 in winnings that will be...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
actionnewsnow.com
The community fridge is back
Chico, Calif.- "The community fridge has a new home and a new caretaker-- but it's not as visible from the street as it's last location, so let me show you around real quick, there's multiple ways to access the community fridge, it's actually in an apartment parking lot, and the community fridge is located over here in this corner on Hemlock Street," said Action News Now reporter Lauren Cooper.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - December 30, 2022
The Loafer Point paved ramp reopened for boat launching this week. The ramp has three launch lanes at current lake levels, a boarding float, and is adjacent to the Loafer Creek Recreation Day Use Area and Campground with nearby trails, campgrounds, boating, and marina store. Paved boat ramps are also...
actionnewsnow.com
Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud
Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the mud Thursday while on the way to get their car out of the mud a few miles away. Muddy mess: Chico men rescue reporter stuck in the mud. Two Chico men helped get a reporter's car out of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson family remembers baby lost to RSV with memorial bench
ANDERSON, Calif. - One family in Anderson memorialized a child they lost in 2011 to RSV by dedicating a bench at Anderson River Park. The mother, Janna Johnson, had just six weeks with her daughter, Karissa Ann before she died from RSV. Born on Dec. 2, 2010, Karissa was a...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 200 PG&E customers in Manton area Friday
MANTON, Calif. 8:17 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 213 PG&E customers in the Manton area, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 6:05 a.m. Power was restored shortly after 8 p.m. PG&E says that crews are on-site “working to...
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
actionnewsnow.com
Filmmakers are bringing money to Northern California
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Movie Magic is making its way to Northern California, bringing more than entertainment. Sabrina Jurisich is the Regional Film Commissioner for Shasta, Tehama, Yuba, and Sutter Counties. "The film industry was the number two economic driver in the state of California, through the California film commission,...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding causes several road closures, residents prepare ahead of the weekend
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - As the rain keeps falling over much of the community flooding is becoming more of a concern. Several residents in Glenn County are preparing ahead of the weekend. The County is providing sandbags to everyone for free. There are several locations people can head for them....
