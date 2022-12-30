City’s economic forecast is sunny — with a chance of strong winds

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Related
SignalsAZ
4th Annual SheTech Explorer Day Hosted by Tucson
The City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives announces open registration for the fourth annual SheTech Explorer Day in Arizona. SheTech Explorer Day is a free event for high school girls, featuring hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities alongside women professionals from a variety of backgrounds and industries. The goal is to activate, engage, and inspire local high school girls into STEM degrees and careers. The theme of this year’s event is Space To Be Great!
biztucson.com
Tucson Country Club at 75
In communities like Tucson that have been around for more than 200 years, there are certain aspects of them – people, places, events – that make up their fabric. For 75 years, Tucson Country Club is a place that has been just that to the Tucson community. It’s a place where prominent business leaders, politicians and philanthropists − some of them local pioneers such as Drachman, Boice and Amos − have been part of the club’s history on the city’s northeast side.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective now through the later evening/night hours for Central to Southern Arizona. This watch expands through Prescott/Payson as well, south through the populated zones of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima County with surrounding areas seeing the storms as well.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: January 2023
6 p.m. at the Thompson Event Center, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa. Christmas may be over, but that doesn’t mean the twinkle lights are done just yet. This drive-through event features over one million lights synchronized to classic holiday tunes. Guests can see life-sized candy canes, snowmen and Christmas trees while savoring the holiday spirit in the New Year. Tickets start at $40 per vehicle.
biztucson.com
Simply Bits Evolves
Ting Acquisition Brings Fiber Optic Networks to Region. One year after selling their internet service company, Simply Bits, Joe Cracchiolo and Bradley Feder are still around, working in their offices on Sabino Canyon Road. In fact, not much has changed since Tucows, a global internet service provider, purchased Simply Bits...
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
West Valley View
Barro’s Pizza raises $415K for St. Mary’s Food Bank
Barro’s Pizza raised more than $415,000 for St. Mary’s Food Bank during the 11th Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight on Dec. 6. “We can’t thank you, customers, enough for their loyalty and support this year and every year for the last 11 years,” said Mike Barro co-owner of Barro’s Pizza.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs’ Pick for Top Doctor Hints at Shift from Ducey’s Management of COVID Pandemic
Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs’ selection of Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services marks another likely point in policy changes in contrast to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration. Cullen promoted strict coronavirus measures in the county, which includes Tucson, when it...
KOLD-TV
Road to Mount Lemmon closed due to inclement weather
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base due to inclement weather. Only residents and employees are allowed up. Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure...
kawc.org
Arizona taxpayers to foot the bill to remove shipping containers at the border
PHOENIX -- Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border including in Yuma County that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place. Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to...
Small business weighs in on minimum wage increase
The minimum wage is increasing in January. Small business OK Feed and Pet Supply shares how that would impact them.
biztucson.com
Tucson Among Top Cities with Influx of New Residents in 2022
North American Van Lines, Inc., a household, international, corporate, and long distance professional moving company, has released its annual migration map that details where Americans moved in 2022. The map uncovered a sizable trend of Americans leaving high cost-of-living areas for warmer climates with more reasonable housing conditions, noting southern...
KOLD-TV
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found stabbed to death near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 30. The Tucson Police Department said CJ Brye Battiest, 39, died at a local hospital. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in...
allsportstucson.com
Remembering Southern Arizona sports figures who passed away in 2022
Memorable sports figures with ties to Southern Arizona who passed away in 2022 (bless their souls and their families and friends):. Christian Lopez, 24, former Marana and Arizona lineman. Troy Iturralde, a Tucson High School junior baseball player. Steve Lawley, 58, longtime Little League coach, volunteer and umpire. Coniel “Popcorn”...
biztucson.com
A New Home for National Security Research
Applied Research Corporation Settles in at UA Tech Park at The Bridges. University of Arizona’s Applied Research Corporation held its grand opening last fall at the Refinery Building, part of UA Tech Park at The Bridges at Kino Parkway near Interstate 10. The 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation occupies the fourth...
