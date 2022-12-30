Read full article on original website
Rewind 2022: A crypto roundup of the year and stepping into 2023
Stepping into the year 2023, it's time to pause and reflect on the accomplishments and struggles the global crypto community witnessed over the last 365 days. Starting from the very beginning of 2022, no investment strategy could help recover the falling portfolios across traditional and crypto ecosystems. January 2022 inherited a slightly collapsing market, wherein investments made on 2021 all-time high prices resulted in immediate losses.
10 crypto tweets that aged like milk: 2022 edition
To put it lightly, it has been a wild year for the crypto sector. In the span of less than 12 months, the third-most valuable stablecoin imploded, leading to a domino effect that saw crypto lender Celsius go bankrupt, Three Arrows Capital’s founders go runabout and one of crypto’s most “altruistic” executives flown home in cuffs.
Vacuum Coin announces its expansion into the BNB Smart Chain
Vacuum Coin (VC) announced its plans to expand its ecosystem to the BNB Smart Chain by releasing the BEP-20 version of its token. Vacuum Coin is a reserve currency for an upcoming metaverse project called, “Metaverse Union,” which aims to connect all metaverses through its metaverse. The BEP-20 version of VC will be used as the utility token for its crypto services, such as chat-to-earn, play-to-earn, second-generation Crazy Rich Rabbit nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Vacuum Bot and Tina Launchpad.
BTC price lurches toward $16K as stocks, dollar wobble in final session
Bitcoin (BTC) teased more volatility at the Dec. 30 Wall Street open with BTC/USD heading ever closer to $16,000. Will new year deliver "long-awaited volatility?" Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD wicking down to lows of $16,337 on Bitstamp. The pair had been gradually upping the volatility...
Nic Carter dives into proof-of-reserves, ranks exchange attestations
Bitcoin advocate Nic Carter has released an in-depth analysis of centralized exchange proof-of-reserves and ranked the attestations provided by some of the most prominent crypto trading platforms in the space. Carter published a detailed examination of the quality of several exchanges’ proof-of-reserves (PoR). The crypto executive used parameters such as...
These 4 altcoins may attract buyers with Bitcoin stagnating
Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility remained subdued in the final few days of the last year, indicating that investors were in no hurry to enter the markets. Bitcoin ended 2022 near $16,500, and the first day of the new year also failed to ignite the markets. This suggests that traders remain cautious and on the lookout for a catalyst to start the next trending move.
2023 will see the death of play-to-earn gaming
Play-to-earn gaming enabled by blockchain technology has grown exponentially over the few years. Gamers have embraced the opportunity to collect cryptocurrencies or nonfungible tokens (NFTs) that have been produced in blockchain-based games. Through the advent of this new technology, players have been able to generate income...
Bitcoin stays put with yearly close set to seal 60% YTD BTC price loss
Bitcoin (BTC) kept traders guessing to the last minute into the 2022 yearly close as volatility remained absent from the market. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD clinging to a familiar area around $16,500. The pair continued to disappoint players on both sides of the trade after...
Lido overtakes MakerDAO and now has the highest TVL in DeFi
Liquid staking protocol Lido Finance appears to have benefited most from the Ethereum merge in September, with its total value locked (TVL) now sitting at the top position among other decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. According to data from DeFiLlama, Lido’s liquid staking protocol now commands $5.9 billion in TVL, compared...
Crypto Unicorns founder: P2E gaming is in a long ‘maturation phase’
As the hype surrounding play-to-earn (P2E) games and platforms began to dwindle in early 2022, Web3 participants began to emphasize the need for games to be more “fun” and less finance-oriented. In the most recent episode of NFT Steez, Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond speak with Aron Beierschmitt,...
3 reasons why Bitcoin is likely heading below $16,000
December will likely be remembered by Bitcoin’s (BTC) fake breakout above $18,000, but apart from that brief overshoot, its trajectory was entirely bearish. In fact, the downward trend that currently offers an $18,850 resistance could bring the BTC price below $16,000 by mid-January. A handful of reasons can explain...
Companies and investors may need to return billions in funds paid by FTX
The collapse of FTX Group may not yet be finished with its contagious spread, as clawback provisions could force businesses and investors to return billions of dollars paid in the months leading up to the crypto exchange’s collapse, an insolvency attorney told Cointelegraph. In short, a “clawback” refers to...
Top crypto funding stories of 2022
2022 was a watershed year for crypto venture capital, as investors poured tens of billions of dollars into blockchain-focused startups despite the overwhelmingly bearish trend in asset prices. Is the VC-dominated crypto funding model good for the industry? Only time will tell. Cointelegraph Research is still in the process of...
Crypto Stories: How Bitcoin helped a couple start a family
Bitcoin (BTC) gains helped “Noodle,” a London-based Bitcoiner, to afford in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments for his family. Noodle’s story comes to life in the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s Crypto Stories. IVF treatments can be expensive, with success rates ranging from 4% to 38%, depending on...
Winners and losers of 2022: A disastrous year that saw few winners among a sea of losers
2022 was supposed to be the year crypto went mainstream, with a significant chunk of traditional venture capital firms betting heavily on the ecosystem in 2021. However, with one disaster after another, 2022 turned out to be a catastrophic year for the nascent crypto ecosystem. Some of the biggest names touted as pivotal to taking the crypto ecosystem forward turned out to be the orchestrators of its worst year in recent memory.
SushiSwap CEO proposes new tokenomics for liquidity, decentralization
Jared Grey, CEO of the decentralized exchange SushiSwap, has plans to redesign the tokenomics of the SushiSwap (SUSHI) token, according to a proposal introduced on Dec. 30 in the Sushi’s forum. As part of the new proposed tokenomics model, time-lock tiers will be introduced for emission-based rewards, as well...
3 ways crypto derivatives could evolve and impact the market in 2023
Futures and options let traders put down only a tiny portion of a trade’s value and bet that prices will go up or down to a certain point within a certain period. It can make traders' profits bigger because they can borrow more money to add to their positions, but it can also boost their losses much if the market moves against them.
Bitcoin ‘not undervalued yet,’ says research as BTC price drifts nearer to $16K
Bitcoin (BTC) may not be at a good value enough for a macro price bottom, according to analysis from CryptoQuant. In a blog post on Dec. 29, a contributor to the on-chain analytics platform flagged one BTC price indicator with further left to fall. Profitability indicator lacks key cross. At...
Proof of reserves is becoming more effective, but not all its challenges are technical
Proof of reserves (PoR) has gone from a buzzword to a roar in recent weeks as the crypto world tries to recover from the shock and losses of the current crypto winter. After a flurry of discussion and work, criteria and rankings for adequate PoR are beginning to appear, but the fine points of how to conduct proof of reserves, or even who should do it, remain open questions.
New research indicates boomers make better crypto investors
As a millennial, it’s hard to say this, but boomers are doing crypto better. They are taking research methods used in the traditional markets and applying them to crypto projects, according to a new report from Bybit and consumer research company Toluna. The report says that 34% of boomers...
