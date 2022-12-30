Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Over 91 Thousand People Duped into thinking Ascarate Lake Looks Different
We've been bamboozled. Well, actually, if you're not from El Paso then you've been bamboozled. In a new trend taking over TikTok, you Google Earth a location and then proceed to zoom in on that exact location, all this while being accompanied to a sped up version of Aerosmith's "Dream On". Check out an example below:
Songs That El Paso Will Blast Out To Bring In The New Year
With 2022 coming to an end, it's the perfect time to get a New Years Eve soundtrack prepared. I posted on our Instagram and Facebook page about which song, or songs, would El Paso play for New Years. The results? Well they're a mix of all kinds of rock & metal.
9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to 2023
The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night.
El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans spent their New Year's Eve giving migrants something to smile about. Local organizations threw a fiesta for the migrants living on the streets of Downtown El Paso. The party included food, drinks, clothes, and even live entertainment and music. "It being what it is, it brings us a The post El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso’s Jalisco Cafe to give away menudo for a year to 5 lucky people
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy. Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is […]
El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
whereverfamily.com
Family and Pet Getaways in Las Cruces, New Mexico
Already known for its foodie culture, outdoor recreation and agricultural traditions, Las Cruces, New Mexico, may surprise many family travelers with its countless pet-friendly attractions and experiences. A family trip to Las Cruces with the family pet allows everyone, including your furry friend, to enjoy a getaway to a fun and historic Western city.
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
Need a Resolution? Ring in 2023 a Mega Millionaire in El Paso…
'Tis the season for New Year's resolutions. Some common ones: dry January, get to the gym, eat healthy, travel, read an entire book, listen to more of the Buzz Adams Morning Show... etc. Most resolutions are well-intended, but they are poorly executed and often falter. If you have a hard...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces' charm alludes to the city's art and natural attractions. Its vibrant art community is prevalent in its public works and pieces and free municipal museums. With its wide range of trails and golf courses, it's also an ideal city to engage in your outdoor sports and hobbies. Known...
KVIA
Football fans flock to the Sun Bowl as migrant crisis continues in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Thousands of football fans flock to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso despite the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Last Friday, the El Paso city council extended the disaster declaration as thousands of migrants continue to enter the region. Dozens of asylum seekers are still...
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Here’s Where You Can Celebrate & Bring In The New Year In El Paso
In a few more days, we can say Adios, Sayonara & Goodbye to the year of 2022. And of course this is the perfect time to start planning on where to go for the New years Eve festivities. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy & celebrate at home; but if you want to party one last time in 2022, you have plenty of chances.
Border Report’s Top 10 stories of 2022
The year 2022 ended much like it started, when the number of migrant encounters shattered records at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Texas began busing migrants to cities like New York and Chicago.
Group decries destruction of artist’s mural depicting migrants’ plight
EL PASO, Texas -- A group advocating for migrants is criticizing El Paso police claiming officers destroyed a mural. Artist Roberto Marquez created the mural. It depicts the current plight of migrants who are entering the U.S. before moving on to other parts of the country. In a news release, the group said, "The actions The post Group decries destruction of artist’s mural depicting migrants’ plight appeared first on KVIA.
Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023
EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
jacksoncountysentinel.net
14 killed in attack on Mexican border prison
Ten guards and four inmates were killed early Sunday when gunmen in armored vehicles attacked a state prison in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, Texas. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to either log in to your...
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.https://buzzadamsshow.com
Comments / 2