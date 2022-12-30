Debbie Dreckman, 70, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass with Deacon Paul Gengler assisting. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. There will a Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO