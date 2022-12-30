Effective: 2023-01-01 20:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 08:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 845 AM PST. Target Area: Sacramento; San Joaquin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Mokelumne River Near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton affecting Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mokelumne River near Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 20.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM PST Sunday was 20.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3 feet late this evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.6 feet on 02/11/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Mokelumne River At Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton 1/01 8:15 stage 20.2 ft Forecast to fluctuate near 20.5 FT into just after midnight tonight then forecast to recede to near 18.5 FT tomorrow evening. Monitor stage 12.0 ft, Flood stage 17.0 Impact for Benson`s Ferry Near Thornton...Near 17.25 feet, Some local farm roads are closed. Low lying areas along the river are flooded.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO