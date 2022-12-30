Effective: 2023-01-01 15:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MST MONDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 330 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 934 PM MST, a USGS gauge on Fish Creek near Tortilla Flat continues to measure elevated flow, around 2 feet, but has crested and is gradually receding. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Fish Creek near Tortilla Flat. - This includes the following streams and drainages Tortilla Creek, First Water Creek, Barge Creek, La, Salt River, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Barranca Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO