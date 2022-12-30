Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of northern California, including the following county, San Mateo. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Saturday for portions of central California, northern California and western California.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 15:45:00 Expires: 2023-01-04 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. Indo-Pacific Man-o-War. * WHERE...For the High Rip Current Risk, along east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zones. * WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo-Pacific Man-o- War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated trade swell will keep the rip current risk high along east facing reefs through at least Wednesday Afternoon. Man-o-War have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam, including Tarague beach. Men-o-War may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.
Winter Storm Warning issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 20:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...La Sal and Abajo Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periodic breaks in showers as well as decreased intensity at times.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities will likely remain near zero close to the immediate coast and near bays/sounds, including the bay-way across Mobile Bay. This will result in very hazardous driving conditions. Dense fog will eventually spread farther inland through the overnight hours.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chambers, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Chambers, Coastal Harris and Coastal Galveston Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING Light snow will continue across the Salt and Wyoming Ranges, with additional accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible through the overnight hours, particularly across the southern part of the range. However, winter impacts from this additional snowfall are expected to be limited, and therefore the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Southeast Johnson County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are expected, with slick roads and periods of low visibility including along Interstate 25.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Galveston Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet with local sets to 9 feet in San Diego County and 5 to 7 feet with local sets to 8 feet in Orange County. Surf will gradually subside Monday. * WHERE...San Diego and Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Through 6 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 21:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with frequent gusts around 55 mph expected. Occasional gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Spink WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wasatch Back by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Back WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Storm total snow of 6 to 12 inches through with locally higher amounts up to 24 inches in the Park City and Heber City areas. * WHERE...Wasatch Back. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions will occur. The heavy, wet snow has the potential to cause damage to trees and power lines.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog will develop this Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:41:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches near Riverton and Shoshoni. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches near Hudson and Lander. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wind River Basin and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Until 11 AM Monday. The heaviest snow is expected this evening through early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter travel conditions are likely, with slick roads and periods of low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones, Lyman by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 22:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Perry DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Shallow fog will make it difficult to notice oncoming traffic beyond 100 feet. Visibilities will gradually start improving over the next few hours across parts of southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois and possibly southwest Indiana.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Henderson, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 23:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Henderson; Union DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Shallow fog will make it difficult to notice oncoming traffic beyond 100 feet. Visibilities will gradually start improving over the next few hours across parts of southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois and possibly southwest Indiana.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 21:47:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. This includes Weaverville, HWY 3 at Scott Mountain Pass, HWY 299 at Buckhorn Summit and other higher elevation portions of the highway. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-01 15:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-02 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM MST MONDAY REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 330 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 934 PM MST, a USGS gauge on Fish Creek near Tortilla Flat continues to measure elevated flow, around 2 feet, but has crested and is gradually receding. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Fish Creek near Tortilla Flat. - This includes the following streams and drainages Tortilla Creek, First Water Creek, Barge Creek, La, Salt River, Lewis and Pranty Creek, Cottonwood Creek and Barranca Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
