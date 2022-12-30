ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock faith calendar

By Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
NOTE: Please send updates to: newmedia@lubbockonline.com

SATURDAY

• Celebration Christian Center, 8001 Upland Ave., hosts a Prayer Meeting and soaking on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. to noon. For more information call: (806) 777-2198. Dr. David Lance, pastor. www.C3POWER.org.

• St. John the Baptist Adoration and Reconciliation: 4-4:45 p.m., 98th Street and Indiana Avenue.

• St. Catherine Orthodox Church Vigil: 6 p.m., 1510 Ave. X. Information: (901) 605-6651.

• St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church: 6 p.m.: Ninth Hour and Great Vespers; 6001 81st St., (806) 798-1828. For more information, visit bulletinbuilder.org/standrewlubbock

• Christ the King Cathedral: First Saturday Healing Mass 8:15 a.m., weekly Reconciliation 3 - 5 p.m., 4011 54th, website: www.ctkcathedral.org

SUNDAY

• Bodhichitta Kadampa Buddhist Center: 10:30 a.m., 6701 Aberdeen Ave. 787-2499 The Four Noble Truths with Buddhist teacher, David Shea.

• Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, ELCA, 17th and Slide Road. Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Everyone welcome.

• Redeemer Lutheran Church, LCMS: 2221 Ave. W. 744-6178. Worship at 9:30 a.m. and Bible Class will start at 10:45 a.m.

• St. Pauls on the Plains Episcopal Church, 1510 Ave. X: New Year's Day, 10:30 a.m., one service only (no 8 a.m.), there will be music. There will NOT be a nursery

• Higher Ground Ministries service: 3:30 p.m., 2350 34th St.

• Christ the King Cathedral: Mass Times: 5:30 p.m. (Saturday, Vigil Mass); 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Masses are also available to watch online, www.ctkcathedral.org; Faith Formation K-5th grade, 10:15 a.m. and Youth Group, 6th-12th, 6 p.m.; 4011 54th Street, website: www.ctkcathedral.org

• Christ Lutheran Church service: 9 a.m., Sunday school and Bible class; 10:15 a.m. service, 7801 Indiana Ave. 799-0162.

• Cooper United Methodist Church; Call 806-863-2254 for more information, or find them on Facebook. Sunday worship service begins at 11 a.m.; 16612 Loop 493.

• Covenant Presbyterian Church service: 11 a.m., 4600 48th St. 792-6124.

• Downtown Bible Cass: 9:30 a.m., 5015 Gary Ave. Nondenominational traditional service, message by Rev. Calvin Ray: 781-7472.

• Congregation Shaareth Israel Religious School: 9:45 a.m., 6928 83rd St. 794-7517.

• Metropolitan Community Church: 11 a.m., weekly Sunday service. 4501 University Ave. mcclubbock.com. An all-inclusive church.

• Canterbury Episcopal Ministries at Texas Tech: 6 p.m., worship and meal, 2407 16th St. 765-0037.

• Celebration Christian Center: 8001 Upland Ave., offers Bible Study for all ages on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., Coffee Fellowship at 10:45 a.m., Praise and Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. Open to the public. Dr. David Lance is the pastor, 806-798-2430. www.C3POWER.org

• First Christian Church: 2323 Broadway, (806) 763-1995, Worship times have changed. 8:15 a.m., Drive-up Service, west parking lot; 9 a.m., Chapel Service; 11 a.m., Sanctuary Service. Communion offered at all services every week.

• First Unitarian Universalist Church of Lubbock Service: 11 a.m., 2801 42nd St. Information: 799-1617 or uulubbockoffice@gmail.com.

• First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 10:30 a.m. fellowship, 11 a.m. worship, 7702 Indiana Ave. Contact: 792-3553.

• First Presbyterian Church, 130th Street and Memphis Avenue, (806) 763-0401, Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., worship service at 10:30 a.m.

• Shepherd King Lutheran Church Service: ELCA 9:15 a.m. Sunday School 10:30 a.m. worship, 2122 18th St., 762-5080.

• St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church: 8:30 a.m.: Orthros; 10 a.m.: Divine Liturgy; 6001 81st St., (806) 798-1828. For more information, visit bulletinbuilder.org/standrewlubbock

• St. Christopher's Episcopal Church: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist; 9:15 a.m., 2807 42nd St., 799-8208.

• St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1101 Slide Road, Sundays: 8 a.m./10:30 a.m. with children’s Sunday school; Adult Christian Education 9 a.m.; Wednesdays, Compline on St. Stephen’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Visit www.ststephens-lubbock.org or call 799-3439.

• St. Catherine's Orthodox Church Service: 10 a.m., Reader's service, 1510 Ave. X. (901) 605-6651.

• Templo Neuva Vida, Asamblea Apostolica, 306 N. Ave. T; Friday, prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m.; Sunday, worship service at 11 a.m. Services are bilingual. For more information: (432) 238-0025.

• The Salvation Army Church, 1111 16th St. 45-minute outdoor Worship Service in parking lot; light breakfast served; 10:30 a.m.; mask optional; sit in vehicle or in chairs outside Pastors: Majors David and Dawn Worthy, (806) 905-5132.

• Westminster Presbyterian Church: 10 a.m. Worship, 11 a.m. Sunday School; 3321 33rd St., (806) 799-3621

MONDAY

• Bible Based Recovery Meeting: 7 p.m., Shepherd King Lutheran Church, 2122 18th St. Information: 762-5080.

• The Salvation Army Church, 1111 16th St. Discussion Bible Study for adults and kids (study together); dinner provided; 6 p.m. Fellowship program following Bible Study. (Bingo, painting, outreach, etc.); mask encouraged only when up from table.

• Christ the King Cathedral daily Mass 6:55 a.m. and Communion Service 8:15 a.m., 4011 54th Street, website: www.ctkcathedral.org

TUESDAY

• Christ the King Cathedral daily Mass 6:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., 4011 54th Street, website: www.ctkcathedral.org

WEDNESDAY

• Christ the King Cathedral daily Mass 6:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m., 4011 54th Street, website: www.ctkcathedral.org

• Canterbury Episcopal Ministries at Texas Tech: 6 p.m., worship and meal, 2407 16th St. 765-0037.

• Christ the King Cathedral: If you are someone you know is interested in becoming Catholic or interested in more information about the Catholic church join our Wednesday night group (OCIA/RCIA) at 6 - 8:30 p.m. or contact Kathy Felts, OCIA coordinator, 806-777-7462, 4011 54th Street

• St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1101 Slide Road, visit St. Stephen’s Facebook page for Compline at 8 p.m.

• Celebration Christian Center, 8001 Upland Ave., offers a meal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. Bible Study follows at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Dr. David Lance is the pastor, (806) 798-2430. www.C3POWER.org

THURSDAY

• Christ the King Cathedral daily Communion Service 6:55 a.m. and Mass 8:15 a.m., 4011 54th Street, website: www.ctkcathedral.org

• St. John Neumann Holy Hour and Benediction: 7 p.m., 5802 22nd St.

• St. John the Baptist Church grief support group: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 9810 Indiana Ave., Suite 150. Sybille Neuber: (806) 392-3860

• St. Michael Church Holy Hour: 8:15 a.m., 315 E. Washington St., Levelland.

• Our Lady of Guadalupe Holy Hour: 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, 1120 52nd St.

• Church of God (Seventh Day), 2524 1st Place. No services on Friday. Sabbath: 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

• Christ the King Cathedral daily Communion Service 6:55 a.m. and Mass 8:15 a.m., 4011 54th Street, website: www.ctkcathedral.org

• Salvation Ministries at Celebration Christian Center: 8001 Upland Ave., offers a special worship service on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. Open to the public. Teaching led by Pastor Mark Elvers.

• Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass: 6 p.m., 1120 52nd St., First Friday Mass (English), Adoration after Mass until midnight.

• Congregation Shaareth Israel Shabbat Service: 7 p.m., 6928 83rd St. 794-7517. Email dygoldmann@gmail.com for Zoom link

• St. Elizabeth Hora Santa in Spanish: 7:30-8:30 p.m., 2305 Main St., Chapel.

• Holy Spirit Catholic Church First Friday Rosary: 7 a.m., 9821 Frankford Ave.

• St. John Neuman First Friday Mass: Noon, 5802 22nd St.

• Catholic Moms of Lubbock: 10 a.m. vicki.divine@gmail.com or (607) 226-6398 for locations.

• Christ the King Cathedral: First Friday of every month 6:30 p.m. Mass with Adoration following the Mass, 4011 54th St., website: www.ctkcathedral.org

KCBD

96-year-old woman dies after Friday afternoon crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One woman has died after a serious crash in south Lubbock Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to 83rd Street and Indiana Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Friday for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, police found 96-year-old Apolonia Gonzales with serious injuries. Apolonia was...
LUBBOCK, TX
