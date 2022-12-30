Read full article on original website
New Year’s parties that are happening in San Angelo
Pop some champagne and ring in 2023 at some New Year's parties that are taking place in San Angelo.
New judges, incumbents sworn in at Tom Green County Courthouse
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Family members, friends and supporters shuffled down the hallway of the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo as men and women in long black robes entered the historic Woodward Chambers. On Jan. 1, judges and incumbents were officially sworn into their new positions as...
San Angelo LIVE!
FULL GUIDE: The Best Plan for New Year's Eve in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – New Year's Eve is this weekend and what better way to celebrate than a night out on the town in San Angelo. With that, San Angelo LIVE! has put together a full guide for the big weekend. The party will kick off on Friday night...
cbs19.tv
San Angelo restaurant employee goes viral on social media
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A social media post went viral after a photo was taken at Texas Roadhouse in San Angelo. It's a Facebook post with more than 42,000 shares, all because of what was printed on a laminated piece of paper. The first two lines read, “Howdy, my...
colemantoday.com
Massive Bass Biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir
Dalton Smith came all the way from Kentucky to fish at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir. On Friday, December 30, 2022 he caught not one, but two, monster big mouth bass. One tipped the scales at 14.69 pounds (left) while the other was 14.26 pounds (right). Photos posted to Inland Fisheries San Angelo District - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.
What really happened at Craving Crab and what are the restaurant’s next steps?
On December 21, 2022, the San Angelo Craving Crab social media page caught traction after an employee posted on their page claiming the entire wait staff from the restaurant had been fired. Our team went to talk to the owner and employees directly affected by the incident to discover what really happened.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
San Angelo LIVE!
Trans Man Arrested Following Destructive Tirade at San Angelo Hair Salon
SAN ANGELO, TX – The hairstylist that trashed an Arock salon chair spot was arrested on Wednesday night. As previously reported, on Oct. 15, 2022, a police report was submitted to the San Angelo Police Department alleging that Charles Hardy, 24, of San Angelo, had caused hundreds of dollars worth of damage at his former employer's hair salon.
San Angelo LIVE!
Charges Dropped Against Evan Berryhill
SAN ANGELO, TX — The County Attorney dropped all charges against local businesswoman Evan Berryhill according to court documents. In August of this year, Assistant County Attorney Leland Lacy charged her with a hate crime stemming from an altercation with two gay activists on a dark night in front of her own apartment.
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Possession of Hard Drugs & Evading Arrest Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 25 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Possession and Resisting Arrest charges. 33-year-old Shawna Campbell was arrested by San Angelo Police and booked into the jail at...
Tom Green County jail logs: December 30, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Five indicted following stabbing that killed US Marine
Five people have been indicted in relation to a stabbing at a local bar, which resulted in the death of a U.S. Marine stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base.
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 30th
Skies will continue to clear out leading up to New Year's Eve, with temperatures reaching into the 70s this weekend.
Former officer indicted for possession of controlled substance
SAPD shared in a statement that James resigned from the department in Feb. 2021 during an internal affairs investigation.
TGCSO: DNA used to identify catalytic converter thief
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Forensic science worked to catch a suspected catalytic converter thief, according to the Tom Green Sheriff's Office. A release from the TGCSO said on Aug. 16, 2022, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Hwy 87N Side View Road for a report of felony theft, where three catalytic converters were stolen.
San Angelo LIVE!
Four Former Angelo State University Student Athletes Indicted for Brutal Attack & Robbery
SAN ANGELO – Four defendants have been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for a robbery after attacking another man and stealing his backpack on the Angelo State University campus back in August. D’Koreion Hammond, Roy Morris, Brenton Jacob Frizell, and Kameren Kirkwood who were, at the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Abusive Language and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 21 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Possession and Probation Violation charges. 28-year-old Kyeshia Hornsby and 24-year-old Tramarcia George were arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies...
San Angelo Police asking for public's help IDing seized property
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying property seized that was tied to recent mail and package thefts. Anyone who believes they were a victim of a mail or package theft between the months of October and December is asked to take the following steps:
