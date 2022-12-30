Read full article on original website
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Plano Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime After Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Homes and VehiclesLarry LeasePlano, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
inforney.com
UNT basketball pregame: Mean Green vs. FIU at the Super Pit
Last game: Florida Atlantic 50, UNT 46; FIU 69, Florida College 64. PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored four points in UNT's loss to FAU on 2-for-10 shooting from the field. He has seen his offensive production fall off while scoring six points in UNT's last two games combined. He is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
inforney.com
UNT aiming to bounce back from tough loss in game against Florida International
Grant McCasland cited the past on Thursday night as he tried to put a tough loss to Florida Atlantic into context. UNT was in position to wrap up a win over the Owls when it went up by nine with just 5:24 left. The Mean Green didn't score again in a 50-46 loss that snapped their five-game winning streak and dropped UNT to 1-1 in Conference USA play.
inforney.com
Source: UNT set to hire Jon Cooper as offensive line coach
North Texas is set to hire Jon Cooper as its offensive line coach, a move that will compete Eric Morris' first on-field coaching staff. Cooper spent last season as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma. He previously coached at Central Florida, Arkansas and Western Carolina. A source with knowledge of the...
inforney.com
Three reasons UNT could be worse in 2023: Mean Green lost several key players after season
North Texas is entering a new era as the 2022 college football season comes to a close. UNT fired Seth Littrell after seven seasons as its coach earlier this month and replaced him with former Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris. There are several reasons for hope heading into Morris’...
inforney.com
TCU, Max Duggan still fighting for respect ahead of CFP championship against Georgia
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — The scene is glitzier and the stakes are winner-take-all. Even as TCU begins preparation for the College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the theme remains the same. By this point, TCU knows it by heart. To spell it...
inforney.com
UNT set to add Demerick Gary as defensive line coach
Only a few years have passed since Demerick Gary was a thorn in North Texas' side while playing for one of the Mean Green's biggest rivals. Now the former SMU standout is headed to Denton to coach UNT's defensive line. A UNT source confirmed Friday that Gary is the latest addition to new coach Eric Morris' staff.
Pioneers start year with victory at Oklahoma Christian
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Texas Woman's basketball rang in the new year with its sixth Lone Star Conference win over Oklahoma Christian on Sunday afternoon. TWU (11-1, 6-0) remains undefeated in conference action to start 2023, after defeating OC (1-10, 1-6) 76-67 on the road. Despite struggling from the...
inforney.com
TCU will honor Mike Leach during Fiesta Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — What will be on the mind of TCU coach Sonny Dykes in the hours leading up to the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff battle with Michigan?. Reflections of a wild yet successful season? Thoughts about whether or not he and the staff have done enough to prepare the Horned Frogs?
inforney.com
TWU continues winning streak at Arkansas-Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Texas Woman's basketball will ring in 2023 undefeated in the Lone Star Conference. TWU (10-1, 5-0) traveled to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (3-9, 1-5) on Friday afternoon. The Pioneers trailed just once on their way to an 86-75 win over the Lions. TWU...
inforney.com
The business and housing stories we’ll be watching in 2023
This year has brought big stories to Denton County, from controversial business deals to residential disputes and new developments on the horizon. Here are a few of the stories we'll continue to watch closely next year. Core Scientific’s Denton deal. When the Denton City Council first approved a deal...
