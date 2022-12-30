Winlock Beats NWC in OT

Winlock forward Payton Sickles drives baseline against Rainier Dec. 6.

At Northwest Christian (Lacey)

CARDINALS 49, WOLVERINES 46 (OT)

Winlock 8 12 13 8 8 — 49

NW Christian 7 11 8 15 5 — 46

Winlock: Svenson 15, Scofield 13, Sickles 8, Cline 7, Ruiz 5, Thapa 1

NW Christian: Lanham 18, Robinson 9, Dunning 8, Babber 5, Mavaega 4, Freese 2

The Winlock boys basketball team watched a narrow lead evaporate late against Northwest Christian, but did just enough in overtime to come away with a non-league win, beating the Wolverines 49-46.

The Cardinals led by two with six seconds left on the clock and after hitting the front end of a 1-and-1, but missed the second shot; the Wolverines corralled the rebound and got it all the way down the court, hitting a game-tying jumper at the buzzer to force the game into an extra period.

The added five minutes ended up being just a little kinder to the Cardinals, with freshman Carter Svenson hitting one last 3-pointer — he finished with five on the night — to put the game away.

“The kid has a lot of confidence shooting the ball and it’s fun to watch when he gets going,” Winlock coach Cole Doughty said.

Svenson led Winlock with 15 points. Chase Scofield got close to triple-double watch with 13 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, and sparked the Cardinals’ defense down the stretch. Payton Sickles posted eight points and seven boards, and eighth grader Landon Cline dished out eight assists to go along with his seven points.

Winlock is slated to get a week off, and will return to C2BL play next Thursday at Onalaska.