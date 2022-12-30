Video Shows Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield Make Fastest 3-Pointer In NBA History

Indiana Pacers player Buddy Hield , who currently leads the NBA in 3-pointers made this season, made history on Thursday night after he banked a shot from behind the arc in the first three seconds of the game.

The Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126 on Thursday during an effort that included the 30-year-old drilling a 3-pointer moments into the game. Pacers center Myles Turner earned an assist off the opening tip, according to the Associated Press.

Hield’s shot off the opening tip marked the fastest made 3-pointer on record in league history. The NBA has tracked play-by-play stats since the 1996-97 season, ESPN Stats & Info noted .

The make beat out a record set by Pacers’ legend Reggie Miller , who took four seconds after the start of the game to make a 3-pointer against the Golden State Warriors in 2000, according to ESPN.

You can watch Hield drill a 3-pointer off the opening tip in the video below.

The swift 3-pointer, which didn’t require a dribble from the Pacers’ star, came one day after the Indiana team tweeted a video of Tyrese Haliburton’s father John giving Hield a pep talk in the pregame tunnel.

“Shoot the ball, stop dribbling,” he told Hield. “I don’t need for you to dribble, just shoot the ball. Please?”

“I got you,” Hield replied.