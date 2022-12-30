Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address
Vladimir Putin was caught using actors to pose as soldiers at his side while delivering his New Year’s address to Russia over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident came on Sunday as the 70-year-old Russian leader appeared in Moscow for his annual televised address alongside dozens of servicemen and women who allegedly fought in Ukraine.But according to numerous Russian outlets, almost all of those spotted standing by Putin’s side during the address were hired actors who were featured in previous propaganda videos released by the Kremlin.“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address...
Myanmar army leader touts election plan on Independence Day
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling military leader has pardoned over 7,000 prisoners, including some political detainees, and detailed plans for an election later this year during a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of independence. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing urged other nations and international organizations and his country’s own people to support “the genuine, discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system.” The plan is widely seen as an attempt to normalize the military’s seizure of power in 2021 through the ballot box and to deliver a result that ensures the generals retain control. The military will control the entire process and has spent the past two years enfeebling any credible opposition. There’s no sign the pardoning of 7,012 prisoners included ousted leader Aung Suu Kyi.
Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led Russian parliament revolt, dies
MOSCOW (AP) — Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led a rebellion against Russia’s first post-Soviet president, has died. He was 80. Khasbulatov’s death was reported Tuesday by Russian state television. Khasbulatov, an ethnic Chechen, was elected speaker of parliament of the Russian Federation shortly before the Soviet collapse. His relations with Russia’s President Boris Yeltsin grew strained after the 1991 breakup of the USSR. In September 1993, Khasbulatov teamed up with Vice President Alexander Rutskoi to challenge Yeltsin’s leadership. Yeltsin responded by disbanding parliament, and Khasbulatov retaliated by calling a session that declared Yeltsin’s authority terminated. The crisis reached a showdown when Yeltsin sent tanks to fire on parliament and its leaders were arrested.
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China’s COVID crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China are moving closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis. Beijing vehemently rejects travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose and which could well be expanded over the coming days. An EU offer of help that includes vaccine donations was also as good as slapped down Tuesday. Instead, Beijing insisted the situation was “under control” and that it had medical provisions “in adequate supply.”
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies
Parts made by more than a dozen US and Western companies were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN. The assessment, which was shared with US government officials late last year, illustrates the extent of the...
Biden weighs sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says that’s he’s weighing sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to help Ukraine combat Russia’s ongoing invasion. Asked during an exchange with reporters while traveling in Kentucky whether providing the Bradleys was on the table, Biden responded “yes,” without offering further comment. The Bradley is a medium armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier. It has tracks rather than wheels, but the vehicle is lighter and more agile than a tank. It can carry about 10 personnel, or be configured instead to carry additional ammunition or communications equipment. The Pentagon has already provided Ukraine with more than 2,000 combat vehicles.
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry. Following a week of talks between EU health experts, the bloc stopped short Wednesday of agreeing that all 27 member states impose such a travel restriction that members like Italy, France and Spain had already implemented at a national level. Instead, it only urged nations to do so.China has already vehemently rejected such actions and has warned of “countermeasures” if such policies were to be imposed across the bloc.
Hong Kong allows Cardinal Zen to attend Benedict’s funeral
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s outspoken Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen has been allowed to leave the southern Chinese city to pay his respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in Vatican City. According to his secretary, the 90-year-old retired bishop will attend the funeral Mass led by Pope Francis on Thursday and return to Hong Kong on Saturday. Zen and five others were fined in November after being found guilty of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in widespread 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Zen was first arrested in May last year on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under a Beijing-imposed national security law. Zen is at odds with Francis over the Vatican’s agreement with China on the appointment of bishops.
US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is plowing ahead with plans to open a U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Pacific. The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in the Solomons’ capital of Honiara on the site of a former U.S. consular property. It said the modest embassy will at first be staffed by two American diplomats and five local employees. The department notified lawmakers nearly a year ago that China’s growing influence in the region made re-opening the U.S. embassy in the Solomon Islands a priority. Since then, the Solomons have signed a security pact with China and the U.S. has countered by sending several high-level delegations to the islands.
Islamic State claims Afghanistan airport checkpoint bombing
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a bombing near a checkpoint at the Afghan capital’s military airport that killed and wounded several people. IS said in a statement late Tuesday that Sunday’s attack on the checkpoint was carried out by the same member who took part in an assault on a Kabul hotel in mid-December. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. IS published a photo of the attacker identifying him as Abdul Jabbar, saying he withdrew safely from the attack on the hotel after he ran out of ammunition.
Pakistan appeals for flood aid ahead of donors conference
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister has issued an emotional appeal ahead of a major conference next week, urging the international community to generously donate funds for the country’s flood victims. The gathering in Geneva — which will be jointly hosted by the United Nations and Pakistan — aims to raise funds for the victims of last summer’s unprecedented flooding, which experts partly attribute to climate change. The disaster killed 1,739 people and affected 33 million Pakistanis. At one point, a third of the country’s territory was under water. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Tuesday that his goal was for the world not to forget the flood victims.
WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization says the agency is “concerned about the risk to life in China” amid the coronavirus’ explosive spread across the country and the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that the agency recently met with Chinese officials to ask for more details about COVID-19 issues including hospitalization rates and genetic sequences. Tedros said he understood why numerous countries have recently taken measures against travelers coming from China. He said “it’s understandable that some countries are taking steps to prevent their citizens” given the void of information about COVID-19.
Germany likely missed climate target again, activists angry
BERLIN (AP) — Germany likely missed its target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions last year, despite a massive effort by the new government to expand the use of renewable energy. Data published Wednesday by the Agora Energiewende think tank indicates that Germany released the equivalent of 761 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, the main planet-warming gas, in 2022. This was slightly below the previous year but still above targets. Germany’s economy minister blamed increased coal use due to the war in Ukraine but said Germany is greatly expanding renewable power. Activists staged a protest Wednesday against the expansion of a coal mine in the west of the country, claiming this will undermine Germany’s climate commitments.
Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to using stolen checks in Brazil in 2008, documents show
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos admitted to stealing a man’s checkbook that was in his mother’s possession to purchase clothing and shoes in 2008, according to documents obtained by CNN. The admission came in a statement Santos gave to police in 2010, according to 150 pages worth of case...
Israel’s new government unveils plan to weaken Supreme Court
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend...
US-based Bidoon poet, activist says Kuwait deporting her
ROME (AP) — A Bidoon poet and activist who holds U.S. citizenship says that Kuwait was deporting her against her will after she traveled to the oil-rich nation to visit her family. Mona Kareem, 35, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she was at Kuwait International Airport for hours after facing interrogation following her arrival on a flight from Beirut. She comes from Kuwait’s so-called Bidoon community, which is largely made up of descendants of desert nomads considered stateless by the government. Kuwaiti officials and the U.S. State Department did not respond to requests for comment.
German police union calls for action after New Year attacks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s biggest police union has called for concerted action to prevent a repeat of the violence toward officers, firefighters and medical personnel seen in Berlin and other cities during the New Year’s celebrations. Police in the capital recorded dozens of attacks and said 41 officers were injured. Online videos showing people firing rockets and throwing firecrackers at police cars and rescue vehicles drew widespread condemnation from German authorities. Some politicians have noted that some of the attacks took place in areas of Berlin with large immigrant communities. Police and integration experts warned Tuesday against blanket accusations toward particular groups. The attacks have also reignited a debate in Germany about the use of fireworks in general around New Year.
Chinese regulators approve capital expansion for Ant Group
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have said e-commerce giant Alibaba’s finance affiliate Ant Group can raise $1.5 billion for its consumer finance unit in an important step forward after the government called off a planned IPO two years ago and ordered the firm to restructure. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in the southwestern city of Chongqing said it approved Ant’s consumer credit unit’s request to increase its capital. The approval came weeks after Beijing signaled that it would support technology firms to boost economic growth and create more jobs. Alibaba shares traded in Hong Kong jumped more than 7% on Wednesday. The company’s New York-listed shares have fallen more than 23% in the past year.
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department
