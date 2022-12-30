ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 167

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

On Oklahoma's 35-32 loss to the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles on Thursday night in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, FL.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 35-32 loss to the No. 13 Florida State Seminoles in the Cheez-It Bowl.

AllTarHeels

FSU transfer Amari Gainer commits to UNC

With the 2022 season in the rear-view, North Carolina has transitioned to the offseason and begun preparation for 2023. As the transfer portal continues to play an important role in building rosters, the Tar Heels received good news on the recruiting front as Florida State transfer Amari Gainer committed to North Carolina on Friday.
AllSooners

AllSooners

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

