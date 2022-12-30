ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Mid-Shore Realtors supports YMCA After School Programs

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
EASTON — Mid-Shore Board of Realtors recently contributed funds to the YMCA After School Programs in Dorchester, Caroline, and Talbot counties. During 2022, the membership of MSBR held raffles with proceeds going to the After School Programs.

The YMCA Before and After School Child Care Programs are a safe place for children to play, learn and grow, noted Megan Rosendale, president of Mid-Shore Board of Realtors. “They provide students a place to have fun, make new friends and be active plus having these programs enriches our communities.”

GEORGETOWN, DE
Community Policy