ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

The new aircraft, routes and airplane cabins taking off in 2023

The past 12 months have been an unpredictable time for airlines, with multiple global issues impacting the aviation industry, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulting in overflight bans, the removal of most travel restrictions, China ending inbound quarantine, Boeing’s 737 MAX delivery catch ups, and more questions about the future of two new versions of the 737 MAX.
ALASKA STATE
KESQ

United said it had this woman’s missing bag. She tracked it to a residential address

Most of us know the travel fear of a bag not appearing on the belt after a flight. Some of us — ever more, thanks to the aviation chaos this year — know the gut punch of it not appearing. But an increasing number of travelers know what it’s like to lose a bag and get it back — not because of airlines’ diligence, but because they knew their bag’s location thanks to a tracking device they’d packed with their clothes.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy