Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Renewed effort leads Michigan to dominant bounce back win over Maryland

There’s New Year’s resolutions, and then there’s the Michigan men’s basketball team’s performance against Maryland. A mere three days after falling to Central Michigan on their home floor despite being heavy favorites — punctuating the Wolverines’ unimpressive start to the season — Michigan came out on New Year’s Day unrecognizable from its late 2022 self.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Against hometown foe, Dickinson dominates

There is no love lost between junior center Hunter Dickinson and Maryland. Although Dickinson attended DeMatha Catholic High School — located just 2.4 miles from College Park — the Terrapins overlooked his abilities, putting almost no effort into recruiting him. Throughout his collegiate career thus far, Dickinson has made a point of showing Maryland what they missed out on when the Michigan men’s basketball team faces it. On Sunday, that was certainly clear.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Michigan Daily

Against Ohio State, Michigan’s offense fails to deliver

Going into Columbus looking to upset No. 3 Ohio State, the No. 14 Michigan women’s basketball team boasted one of the best scoring defenses in the Big Ten. That defense had its work cut out for it against the conference’s top offense, though, a group also ranked fourth in the nation.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Jared Greenspan: As Michigan’s season ends, it can only blame itself

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Luke Schoonmaker laid a bone-crunching block, Donovan Edwards burst through the gaping hole and it all felt like déjà vu. Edwards opened Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl with a 54-yard run, whipping the sizable contingent of Michigan fans inside State Farm Stadium into an immediate frenzy. And you had seen this script before: Edwards ripped off similar runs against Ohio State and Purdue, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten Championship in the process.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

J.J. McCarthy, for better or for worse

GLENDALE, Ariz. — J.J. McCarthy just stood and watched. After a staggering Fiesta Bowl, the sophomore quarterback stood away from the jubilation taking place at midfield. He observed as the confetti rained down and TCU emphatically raised the Fiesta Bowl trophy. A year ago, McCarthy had followed the same practice, watching off to the sideline as Georgia celebrated the Orange Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI

