FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Where To Play In the Snow Near Los AngelesNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Santa Clarita Radio
The Top 6 Fun Things To Do In Santa Clarita With Your Family
Santa Clarita is a terrific community to raise a family. It is one of the safest cities in the country, has a stellar public school system and recently was named one of the happiest cities in America. There is a wide array of family activities in the Santa Clarita Valley.
santaclaritamagazine.com
SCV History at Heritage Junction
For 30 years, the green Pardee House has been nestled amid oak trees at Heritage Junction, quietly waiting for its turn for renovation and rebirth as a museum of local history. That change is coming soon, thanks to the efforts of a group of local leaders, many with strong and longtime investments in the area. They have been led by Jessica Hough, a consultant hired to find out what the community would like to see in the new museum.
santaclaritamagazine.com
2023 Wishlist Non-Profit Organizations
Santa Clarita is our City! Our team here at the magazine calls Santa Clarita home. Over the last 33 years, we have promoted positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to give back to your community—the place you call home. On the following pages you will find our annual Non-Profit Wish List. It is a compilation of requests, wishes and needs from local organizations that help assist the people in our community. From a gas card, to office paper; volunteers to stamps, there are endless ways to give. We hope you find something below that resonates with you and encourages you to make a difference in someone’s life.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Celebrates 25 Years of Relay with Cirque du Cure
In 1998, the Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society held its first Relay For Life. The unforgettable and inspiring Heather Warrick was the SCV ACS council president at the time of the inaugural event and her mother, longtime ACS volunteer and past council president Nancy Coulter, joined her on the organizing committee. Hosted at Canyon High and chaired by cancer survivor Renee Mankoff, the event raised $86,000 and attracted over 1,100 participants.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul Celebrating 25 Years of Help, Hope, and Change!
On Sunday, February 26th, 2023 Bridge to Home, the city’s primary homeless organization, will be hosting its annual Soup for the Soul event at the Canyon County Community Center. The event will begin at 4 PM with an entertainment-filled cocktail hour and appetizers followed by dinner, a live and silent auction, as well as a delicious dessert auction.
tourcounsel.com
Santa Monica Place | Shopping mall in California
Here there are branches of the Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's department store chains, as well as brands such as the French The Kooples, Indochino, the luxury firm Louis Vuitton, the Tiffany & Co jewelry store and even the Japanese fast fashion store Uniqlo. Be sure to visit the b8ta electronics and gift shop. There is a good variety of renowned restaurants such as True Food Kitchen, The Curious Palate or Sonoma Wine Garden with Californian food.
Women-owned business clustering at Malibu’s Trancas Country Market
We delve into ‘Why Trancas?’ and what it’s like to be a woman-owned business there One of The Malibu Times’ reporters, Judy Abel, recently noticed that there seemed to be a way higher than usual number of female-owned businesses at Trancas Country Market. We decided to look into it and find out why. Our research turned up […] The post Women-owned business clustering at Malibu’s Trancas Country Market appeared first on The Malibu Times.
santaclaritamagazine.com
A Note From the Publishers – January 2023
Don’t you just love our cover? We are all in great hands with this wonderful group of individuals, such a power group, which includes Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez, President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver, Los Angeles Fire Department Division V1 Acting Fire Chief Pat Sprengel, CHP Captain Ed Krusey and Santa Clarita City Councilmember and Mayor Jason Gibbs. Thank you, gentlemen for finding time in your very busy schedules to stop for a photograph with us and to share your thoughts and goals for 2023. We have you all to thank for our safety in all aspects of life! Turn to page 22 for more information.
signalscv.com
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year
The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
santaclaritamagazine.com
Empowering HeArts 2023 Honorees and Artists
Single Mothers Outreach is proud to announce the Empowering HeArts Honorees whose lives personify thisyear’s theme, Building Hope. Our event is Friday, February 10, 2023. The VIP starts 5 pm and General Admission is at 6 pm. The event will be at Sand Canyon Country Club. Six women were chosen whose lives depict their efforts to build and restore hope in the lives of their children over challenging circumstances. Six local artists depicting the stories of these women have also been selected and SMO is thrilled to see the artwork they will present.
NBC Los Angeles
After Nextdoor Post, Community Bands Together to House Homeless Woman
For the last year-and-a-half, Lisa Cowan and her dog have been living out of Cowan’s pickup truck after she fell on hard times. Cowan was a caretaker for her father until he died, which is when she lost her place to live. Just before that, she was diagnosed with colon cancer, making her journey even harder. Cowan makes her way throughout Santa Clarita by moving locations often, but on one cold night, she didn’t think she was going to make it.
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to Yelp
The restaurant review and photo-sharing site Yelp released its list of the most reviewed and photographed restaurants of 2022 to wrap up the year. At the end of the year, they look at restaurants across the country that garnered the yelpiest love in 2022, not including chains.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons Naturally 7
Certain experiences burn themselves into your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category. “A capella group” so vastly underplays what they create onstage that they had to coin a phrase – “Vocal Play” –...
5 Santa Monica Spots to Grab a Bite For Under $15
Headed to Los Angeles's coastal haven and need to grab a delicious bite while on a budget? Here are some of the best options in town The post 5 Santa Monica Spots to Grab a Bite For Under $15 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
santaclaritamagazine.com
The City of Santa Clarita Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood
Back in 1987, the City of Santa Clarita became the largest area ever to incorporate. The new City was 39 square miles and included the communities of Saugus, Newhall, Valencia and Canyon Country. On December 15, 2022 the City celebrated 35 years of cityhood and is now over 73 square miles – the third largest City in Los Angeles County.
pasadenanow.com
Two Days After Rose Parade, Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott to Address Local Group
Amy Wainscott, President and CEO of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, will be speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Pasadena on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. She is expected to deliver a fresh recap of the Rose Parade and likely will give more insights and new behind-the-scenes information.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Recycle Your Christmas Trees Convenient Drop-Off Locations in Santa Clarita
It’s merry and bright to recycle right, Santa Clarita! Waste Management has partnered with the City of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season. The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pick-up services.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Monthly Message City Manager Ken Striplin Looking Forward to Another Successful Year in Santa Clarita
Happy New Year! With the turning of the calendar our residents have new projects, programs and events to look forward to in 2023. This month our City Council will cut the ribbon and welcome the community to the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park. This is the second inclusive play area in the City, the other one is located at Canyon Country Park. People of all abilities will enjoy the new playground offering a unique twist on basketball, a thrilling zip line, engaging swings and a fitness area.
Santa Clarita Local Wins Miss California Pre-Teen
Santa Clarita local Daniella Bernard talked to KHTS Radio Thursday about how she won the title of Miss California Pre-Teen in her latest pageant competition. Daniella has been living in Santa Clarita for the past eight years and has been competing in pageantry for even longer. At the age of four, she entered in her ...
coloradoboulevard.net
Free Rose Parade Street Parking
Nobody likes to spend more money than necessary. We prepared a Rose Parade Parking Guide for your convenience. Share it with friends, loved ones and all the visitors to Pasadena for the Rose Parade. Holiday exceptions. Although there is usually no street parking allowed in Pasadena between 2:00 am and...
