Related
Yale University ‘happiness professor’ warns capitalism is destroying students with anxiety
Yale University cognitive scientist and Professor Laurie Santos discussed how people can increase their happiness, and how capitalism can cause anxiety.
Does Age Difference Matter When Dating?
When people fall in love, there is no barrier that will stop the feeling that connects them. Love is free and no amount of money can buy you love. Love has no race, social status, religion or age. That's right, age. In the video below I explain why frowning upon age gap relationships makes no sense past a certain age. The difference in maturity between a 55 year-old and a 36 year-old is pretty small, but the difference between a 22 year-old and a 15 year-old is quite big. The 55 year-old and 36 year-old are both adults with established personalities and lives. On the other hand, the 22 year-old is a young adult who is still learning full responsibilities and the 15 year-old, a teenager whose brain isn't yet fully developed.
PsyPost
Psychology researchers find that a simple “talking to strangers” intervention is surprisingly effective
Human beings are social creatures, but many people fear social interactions with strangers due to worries about rejection. A study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology explores an intervention that may make people more comfortable talking to strangers. Social interaction is very important and has many well-documented benefits,...
Creepy AI reveals grim ‘robot job takeover’ prediction and images for 2023
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has predicted what goals technology could achieve in 2023 – and the results are grim. The U.S. Sun asked ChatPGT, an AI-powered chatbot, to forecast what the most terrifying technologies will look like in 2023. Before anything, the chatbot, which software company Open AI developed, noted that...
MedicalXpress
Research links addictive behavior to personality, psychopathology
Substance use disorder (SUD) includes dependence syndromes and harmful use of illicit drugs and alcohol. SUD is often complicated by a repetitive pattern of abstinence-reinstatement and psychiatric comorbidities. The personality traits of people with SUD may also be factors contributing to continuous use of substances. It is plausible that SUD reflects a complex interplay between substance use, dependence features, clinical symptoms and personality traits.
Psychologists and Scientists Discuss the Controversy and Possibility of Communicating With the Dead
Though there remains no proof of the matter from either discipline, studies continue. This article is based on mental health-related postings and accredited media reports. No personal medical advice nor conclusion as to the veracity of this topic is offered herein. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PsychologyToday.com, Google.com, and OpenAccessGovernment.org.
Mindfulness Matters: Simple Techniques Can Help You Stay Present
Have you ever felt like you were living life on autopilot? Never being fully present, either distracted by thinking about the past or obsessing over the unknowns of the future. When we aren’t able to be present, our days get hijacked by our worrying minds and we miss out on all that life has to offer. Practicing mindfulness to stay present is a great way to improve your headspace and overall quality of life.
studyfinds.org
Stress speeds up vision loss by causing eye cells to die faster, study shows
IRVINE, Calif. — Constant stress can make your eyesight worse over time, reports a recent mouse study. The new research finds that repeated stress ages cells in the eyes, causing them to die off sooner. All cells age, and the ones in your eye are no exception. But the...
U.S. Birthrate Is Now Lower Than China's. Population Collapse Is Coming
The United States has seen a significant drop in its birthrate in recent years. According to data from the CDC, the birth rate in the U.S. fell by 20% from 2007 to 2022, reaching a record low of 1.64 births per woman.
Women are more empathetic than men, study of hundreds of thousands of people finds—at any age and in any country in the world
If you didn't know now you know. Women are better than men at understanding other people's feelings. It was already common knowledge that women are better than men at placing themselves in other people’s shoes, but now science backs up that statement. Empathy—the ability to understand, imagine, or share the emotions others may be feeling—is a critical characteristic to have in pretty much every avenue of life, especially business.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Identified Genetic Variant Predisposes People to Slimness
A new study conducted by researchers from the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre and the IMDEA Food Institute has found that people with a specific version of a gene involved in cell nutrition tend to accumulate less fat. How much do genes influence our body weight? Previous studies estimate that...
studyfinds.org
Best Children’s Vitamins: Top 5 Kids Gummy Multivitamins Most Recommended By Experts
Many of us struggle to get the kids in our lives to eat a balanced diet. They’re not exactly screaming for spinach like they are for ice cream. And even adults are struggling to meet their own nutritional needs. There’s a variety of factors that affect this. Like how food is becoming less nutrient dense, convenience foods are everywhere and costs of healthy foods are rising.
studyfinds.org
Why are women at higher risk for Alzheimer’s? A side-effect of menopause may be the cause
LA JOLLA, Calif. — Studies show that women are more likely than men to develop Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia. Now, new findings focusing on the biological causes behind the disease may provide some much-needed insight into the reasons for this gender disparity. A team from...
A single workout session can slow cancer growth: study
One workout a day may keep the cancer away, according to a new study. Scientists from Edith Cowan University in Australia have shown that a single exercise session can suppress tumor growth in cancer patients, as well as actively fight cancerous cells — even when it’s in an advanced stage. The Exercise Medicine Research Institute at ECU found that workouts increase patients’ production of myokines, a protein released by skeletal muscles that aid in communication with other organs — and recent findings suggest they also play a role in staving off chronic disease. EMRI professor Rob Newton’s latest advancement in the study of...
MindBodyGreen
Why We Should All Vow To "Do Less" In 2023, From A Psychologist & Stress Researcher
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. What's it going to be this year? Have you set a lofty goal for 2023, like eating healthy or getting fit? Big changes are hard to make and harder to keep. By the end of the year, over 90% of people have not kept their New Year's resolutions.
There’s No Way to Repair Marriage Without Repairing Men
Every now and then you see a statistic that illustrates a societal challenge in stark terms. Yesterday, Brad Wilcox, the director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, tweeted data from the Current Population Survey showing that 95 percent of upper-income moms are married, 76 percent of middle-income moms are married, and only 35 percent of lower-income moms are married.
studyfinds.org
Potent marijuana linked to growing rates of addiction, mental health problems
BATH, United Kingdom — Marijuana is the most widely used drug worldwide, aside from alcohol and nicotine. The potency of cannabis products all over the world has steadily increased over the years however, sparking concerns over potential new health complications. Sure enough, a recent study by researchers at the University of Bath found that rates of cannabis addiction treatment have increased at nearly the same pace as the drug’s potency over the years.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought
The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
MedicalXpress
Ketamine found to increase brain noise
An international team of researchers including Sofya Kulikova, Senior Research Fellow at the HSE University-Perm, found that ketamine, being an NMDA receptor inhibitor, increases the brain's background noise, causing higher entropy of incoming sensory signals and disrupting their transmission between the thalamus and the cortex. This finding may contribute to a better understanding of the causes of psychosis in schizophrenia. An article with the study's findings has been published in the European Journal of Neuroscience.
scitechdaily.com
Challenging Past Theories – Scientists Discover Homolog of a Well-Known Human Protein in a Worm
The discovery of a human homolog in C. elegans has provided new insights into diseases such as ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and Alzheimer’s. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, Dr. Emily Spaulding and Dr. Dustin Updike have identified a homolog of the well-known human protein Nucleolin in C. elegans, a small transparent roundworm.
Comments / 0