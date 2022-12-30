My Father in Law loves peanut butter and during the holidays he misses out on a lot of Holiday sweets due to his diabetes. So I like to surprise him with alternatives to his old favorite treats that are both delicious and healthy! These cookies have a nice chewy bite and best part is you can indulge in more than one without overloading on sugar! To be exact these cookies, are completely sugar free and have 4 grams of carbs (mostly fiber-Bonus!). In addition, these this peanut butter cookies are naturally gluten-free and dairy free!

