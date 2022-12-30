Read full article on original website
Bridge to Home’s Soup for the Soul Celebrating 25 Years of Help, Hope, and Change!
On Sunday, February 26th, 2023 Bridge to Home, the city’s primary homeless organization, will be hosting its annual Soup for the Soul event at the Canyon County Community Center. The event will begin at 4 PM with an entertainment-filled cocktail hour and appetizers followed by dinner, a live and silent auction, as well as a delicious dessert auction.
2023 Wishlist Non-Profit Organizations
Santa Clarita is our City! Our team here at the magazine calls Santa Clarita home. Over the last 33 years, we have promoted positivity, community and helping those around us. It is with great pleasure that we offer you a way to give back to your community—the place you call home. On the following pages you will find our annual Non-Profit Wish List. It is a compilation of requests, wishes and needs from local organizations that help assist the people in our community. From a gas card, to office paper; volunteers to stamps, there are endless ways to give. We hope you find something below that resonates with you and encourages you to make a difference in someone’s life.
Happy New Year!
I hope you have enjoyed the holidays! I am so grateful to spend time with friends and family, time to reflect, and time to relax. I guess this is what the new year is about…time. We have an entire year ahead of us. Many of us will set goals, make plans, and write resolutions about the coming year. For me, I am looking forward to being even more involved in the community and to try and give back even more through our business and as an individual.
SCV History at Heritage Junction
For 30 years, the green Pardee House has been nestled amid oak trees at Heritage Junction, quietly waiting for its turn for renovation and rebirth as a museum of local history. That change is coming soon, thanks to the efforts of a group of local leaders, many with strong and longtime investments in the area. They have been led by Jessica Hough, a consultant hired to find out what the community would like to see in the new museum.
Santa Clarita Celebrates 25 Years of Relay with Cirque du Cure
In 1998, the Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society held its first Relay For Life. The unforgettable and inspiring Heather Warrick was the SCV ACS council president at the time of the inaugural event and her mother, longtime ACS volunteer and past council president Nancy Coulter, joined her on the organizing committee. Hosted at Canyon High and chaired by cancer survivor Renee Mankoff, the event raised $86,000 and attracted over 1,100 participants.
Career Conference for Girls
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley to provide career guidance and mentorship to girls during one-day conference at Canyon High School on February 9th, 2023!. Are you a high school girl interested in going to college? Do you want guidance on how to set and achieve your career goals?...
A Note From the Publishers – January 2023
Don’t you just love our cover? We are all in great hands with this wonderful group of individuals, such a power group, which includes Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez, President and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Roger Seaver, Los Angeles Fire Department Division V1 Acting Fire Chief Pat Sprengel, CHP Captain Ed Krusey and Santa Clarita City Councilmember and Mayor Jason Gibbs. Thank you, gentlemen for finding time in your very busy schedules to stop for a photograph with us and to share your thoughts and goals for 2023. We have you all to thank for our safety in all aspects of life! Turn to page 22 for more information.
Santa Clarita Restaurant Week 2023 hosted by feedSCV
Have you ever wished you could attend the exciting Restaurant Week events that you see being held in major cities? Are you looking to support our local businesses while finding your new favorite dining experience? Then mark your calendars for February 5 – 10, 2023 for the inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Restaurant Week!
Santa Clarita Magazine Celebrating 33 Years in Business
For the past 33 years, Prime Publications Incorporated, publishers of Santa Clarita Magazine and SCV élite Magazine have been at the helm of media and marketing, utilizing their platform to keep our valley’s small businesses, non-profits, achievements and developments in the public eye. What began as Mistletoe and Holly, a magazine about Christmas time, quickly became the go-to publication known as The Magazine of Santa Clarita, now as, Santa Clarita Magazine.
Monthly Message City Manager Ken Striplin Looking Forward to Another Successful Year in Santa Clarita
Happy New Year! With the turning of the calendar our residents have new projects, programs and events to look forward to in 2023. This month our City Council will cut the ribbon and welcome the community to the new inclusive play area at West Creek Park. This is the second inclusive play area in the City, the other one is located at Canyon Country Park. People of all abilities will enjoy the new playground offering a unique twist on basketball, a thrilling zip line, engaging swings and a fitness area.
Another Successful Toy Drive!
It’s official, Santa’s Helpers 2022 is complete and we couldn’t be happier with the results! Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and experience brought to you by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Hello Subaru of Valencia, co-chairs Aimee Fishwick, Nicole Fauth, and Katie Collins provided a memorable experience with Santa visiting from the North Pole, ornament arts and crafts, a game truck, food trucks, and gift giving. With the partnership of local school districts, Single Mothers Outreach, Bridge to Home, Child and Family Center, Family Promise, and Real Way Foundation, they were able to give gifts to over 700 underprivileged kids in Santa Clarita. “A big shout out to our volunteers! We wouldn’t be anywhere without the major help of our countless elves who endlessly wrapped gifts for these kids,” said Katie Collins, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers. “And we can’t forget the generous donation from our sponsor, Kia! This magic wouldn’t have been possible without their contribution. Thanks again Kia,” explained Aimee Fishwicks, co-chair of Santa’s Helpers.
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons Naturally 7
Certain experiences burn themselves into your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category. “A capella group” so vastly underplays what they create onstage that they had to coin a phrase – “Vocal Play” –...
The City of Santa Clarita Celebrating 35 Years of Cityhood
Back in 1987, the City of Santa Clarita became the largest area ever to incorporate. The new City was 39 square miles and included the communities of Saugus, Newhall, Valencia and Canyon Country. On December 15, 2022 the City celebrated 35 years of cityhood and is now over 73 square miles – the third largest City in Los Angeles County.
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita. Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning pool home with a mountain view has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,383 Sq. Ft. of living space w/ RV parking and is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the living room through your double door entry, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful travertine stone flooring that flows throughout the main level and windows galore. Entertainer’s kitchen like you have never seen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a Viking Oven & microwave! There is a separate formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for gatherings or entertaining. The spacious family room features a beautiful fireplace that provides a perfect ambiance with light/color changing feature and built-in cabinets. Conveniently located downstairs is a Jr. Suite with a bedroom and a private 3/4 bathroom. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage and a laundry room with extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 5 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features beautiful dark-wood flooring and has a private deck with views of the picturesque mountains! The private en-suite has a walk-in shower with beautiful tile accents, a separate soaking tub, a vanity with dual sinks and Quartz countertops and his-and-hers walk-in closets. A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: newly painted interior within the last 1 1/2 years, hardwood & carpet flooring upstairs, Crown Molding, plantation shutters, wired for surround-sound throughout the interior of the home and 3 ports of mesh Wi-Fi. Step outside to your resort-like backyard where you can enjoy swimming in your Pebble-Tec pool with beach entry. Enjoy dining al-fresco under your covered patio which is also wired for a TV and sound. The amazing split-level Playhouse offers a perfect space for the kids to enjoy. There is also a cozy firepit to keep warm by on those chilly winter nights. The home includes a newly installed gate where you can park your RV or other recreational vehicles/toys. NO Rear Neighbors AND No Mello Roos! Conveniently located near the park with playground and sport/tennis courts, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! For more information about this house go here: www.26416Partridge.com.
Santa Clarita Local Wins Miss California Pre-Teen
Santa Clarita local Daniella Bernard talked to KHTS Radio Thursday about how she won the title of Miss California Pre-Teen in her latest pageant competition. Daniella has been living in Santa Clarita for the past eight years and has been competing in pageantry for even longer. At the age of four, she entered in her ...
Recycle Your Christmas Trees Convenient Drop-Off Locations in Santa Clarita
It’s merry and bright to recycle right, Santa Clarita! Waste Management has partnered with the City of Santa Clarita to establish three convenient locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season. The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pick-up services.
Santa Clarita Valley, You Are In Safe Hands … Cover Story
New Year’s is a time to reflect on the previous year and celebrate the arrival of a new one. It’s also a time to share hopeful Happy New Year wishes with everyone in your life, including friends, family,. co-workers and neighbors, after all, these are the people you...
SOAR’s 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K set for Valencia Town Center
Bring the whole family Sunday February 26th as UCLA Health, the Santa Clarita Track Club and Westfield’s Valencia Town Center celebrate Mardi Gras Madness at Valencia Town Center in Valencia!. 2023 marks the 13th installment of this fun, family themed run /walk event, offering a USATF certified chip timed...
14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA
Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year
The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
