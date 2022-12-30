DALLAS (AP) — Fredrik Olofsson’s first NHL goal was the eventual winner, and the Dallas Stars beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists, and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who ran their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jake Oettinger, who made 28 saves, recorded all four wins. Roope Hintz had a short-handed goal with 4:42 to play, and Esa Lindell scored into an empty net with 1:13 left. Olofsson, playing in his third game and first at home, redirected a pass from Pavelski while charging through the slot, scoring at 10:45 of the second period. That goal came 1:42 after San Jose tied the score at 2. “You really can’t describe it,” said the 26-year-old wing who was recalled from Texas of the AHL on Tuesday. “It’s an unbelievable pass. I’m at the end of my shift, and ‘Pavs’ finds me there. I mean, it feels great.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO