MIAMI - Another violent crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change once more.Thursday morning several cars were involved in a wreck at NE 12th Ave. The injured were taken to the hospital. CBS 4 has been chronicling the accidents on Ives Dairy west of 95 to state road 441 since April 2022 when there was a fatal accident. Speeding is common on the stretch of county road which leads to Hard Rock Stadium. Some call it a racetrack. Sheri Rosenthal has lived in the area for more than 30 years. She says the accident rate has been growing...

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO