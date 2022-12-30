Read full article on original website
floridabulldog.org
Rampant cronyism, nepotism plague obscure Broward County water utility
As an elected official, Vincent Moretti’s job is to oversee the North Springs Improvement District (NSID), a public water utility that services large portions of Coral Springs and Parkland. A big part of the 58-year-old NSID board president’s responsibility is providing a check on its mercurial manager, Rod Colon,...
miamisprings.com
Parking Wars Have Begun
We’ve been telling you there’s a parking problem in Miami Springs. The first thing the Business and Economic Task Force recommended was more parking. Now it’s official. The Miami Springs parking war has begun. The first battle in the parking war has taken place at the Truist...
Drivers beware: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close second week of January
Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 while crews pour concrete as part of a multi-million dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut down from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Seventh Street, and city ...
Details on Loxahatchee Road’s $40 Million Facelift
Details are in on the Loxahatchee Road facelift in a joint project by the City of Parkland, Broward County, and the Florida Department of Transportation. At their Dec. 13 meeting, Broward County Commissioners approved a nearly $40 million project that would make roadway improvements to improve safety for anyone who utilizes Loxahatchee Road.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead offering free trolley service to national parks
If you want to have some family fun during the holidays, you can catch a trolley ride out to our two local national parks. The Homestead National Parks Trolley Special Holiday service runs through December 31st. The regular season trolley will run from January 7 to April 29, 2023. The...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade County cautions against fraud when applying for Emergency Rental Assistance
Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development (PHCD) is cautioning residents against fraudulent activities when applying for Emergency Rental Assistance. PHCD has received complaints that people are being charged $500 in fees – by individuals not employed by the County – to complete and expedite ERAP applications. “The...
floridabulldog.org
Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban
(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the...
floridabulldog.org
Seminole Tribe leaders look to expel trio for going to media about corruption
The governing body of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is attempting to banish two tribal women in retaliation for talking to Florida Bulldog about allegations of corruption by Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. The Tribal Council wants to disenroll a third member of the tribe, too, for writing an article “to...
CNBC
Miami is the least affordable housing market in the U.S.—see which other cities made the list
In December, RealtyHop released its Housing Affordability Index. The study examined the 100 most populated cities in the U.S. to provide an index of housing affordability and homeownership burden. To calculate the index, the following statistics were used:. projected median household income. median for-sale home listing prices via RealtyHop data.
kbindependent.org
No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow
Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
southdadenewsleader.com
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Designates Critical Habitat for the Endangered Florida Bristle Fern
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is designating approximately 4,195 acres on 10 parcels as critical habitat for the rare Florida bristle fern under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). . The rule takes effect 30 days from publication in the Federal Register. The Service listed the Florida bristle fern, a plant found...
WSVN-TV
South Florida rings in 2023 at NYE celebrations in Miami, Fort Lauderdale
MIAMI (WSVN) - Revelers of all ages flocked to various New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida, including massive events in downtown Miami and downtown Fort Lauderdale, as they partied their way into 2023. People who spoke to 7News on Saturday echoed a shared sentiment. “Hoping for, it could...
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
travelawaits.com
8 Unique Things To Do In Downtown Fort Lauderdale, According To A Frequent Visitor
I first discovered Fort Lauderdale, Florida, back in both my and the city’s youth. We were both on spring break — so to speak — as it had a Where the Boys Are reputation back then. It was all about the beach. Through the years, we’ve both...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida Pioneer Museum Reopens
After several years of not being open to the public due to Covid, the Florida Pioneer Museum opened for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 14th. Located at 826 North Krome Avenue in Florida City, the museum’s collection is displayed in the 1904 vintage Florida East Coast Railway Homestead Station Agent’s house. The two-story building was donated to the museum and moved to its present location in 1964.
Latest crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change
MIAMI - Another violent crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change once more.Thursday morning several cars were involved in a wreck at NE 12th Ave. The injured were taken to the hospital. CBS 4 has been chronicling the accidents on Ives Dairy west of 95 to state road 441 since April 2022 when there was a fatal accident. Speeding is common on the stretch of county road which leads to Hard Rock Stadium. Some call it a racetrack. Sheri Rosenthal has lived in the area for more than 30 years. She says the accident rate has been growing...
WCJB
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
