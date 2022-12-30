ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Holland, Duncanville (Texas) reach Les Schwab Invitational final with win over Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

By JD Humburg
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Duncanville 83, Bishop Gorman 72

Four Panthers scored at least 15 points and they broke open a halftime deadlock with a 23-14 third period in a hard-fought Les Schwab Invitational semifinal win over the Gaels.

Ron Holland (25 points, 11 rebounds), Cameron Barnes (17), KJ Lewis (16) and Aric Demings (15) combined for 73 points to send Duncanville (15-0) to the final.

John Mobley Jr. had 22 points, Jase Richardson potted 19, and Chris Nwuli put up 11 points with 13 rebounds to lead Bishop Gorman (8-3) in defeat.

The Gaels, who will play for third place, committed 14 turnovers, missed 18 shots from three-point range (7 of 25) and were outscored 23-13 from the line.

Photos by Naji Saker

Scorebook Live

