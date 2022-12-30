ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants

The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
kbindependent.org

No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow

Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Cybrarium Celebrates Successful Year

Homestead Cybrarium is a popular location and has achieved great success over the past year. Rino Landa the Cybrarium’s director gave a presentation at the December Homestead Council meeting. “We are Homestead’s Public Library. A main difference between us and traditional libraries is our approach. We are not a...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Bayfront Park to ring in 2023 with concert featuring 24 artists, fireworks

MIAMI - This Saturday, the stage will be set at Bayfront Park for one of the biggest parties in South Florida. Tens of thousands of people will ring in the new year at their annual concert and fireworks show. "This year's event is even bigger than last year's, and last year's was big," said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. He is Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust that spearheads the event. "New York doesn't even come close," he added. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Lauderdale to ring in new year with annual raising of 700-pound anchor

MIAMI - They are raising the massive 700-pound anchor in Fort Lauderdale, getting ready for the big New Year's Eve party in Himmarshee Village. "New York used to have the Big Apple, Miami has the Orange, so Fort Lauderdale is all about boating, yachting and sailing so we feel the anchor represents that industry, that lifestyle," explained Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. Trantalis stresses, this isn't just a party for adults. "From 4:30 on we'll have pony rides and bounce houses and all sorts of things for kids to do, face painting.  All that stuff.  It's for everyone," he said. Brittany Gibson is...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamisprings.com

Parking Wars Have Begun

We’ve been telling you there’s a parking problem in Miami Springs. The first thing the Business and Economic Task Force recommended was more parking. Now it’s official. The Miami Springs parking war has begun. The first battle in the parking war has taken place at the Truist...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
tamaractalk.com

Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works

National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
TAMARAC, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Homestead offering free trolley service to national parks

If you want to have some family fun during the holidays, you can catch a trolley ride out to our two local national parks. The Homestead National Parks Trolley Special Holiday service runs through December 31st. The regular season trolley will run from January 7 to April 29, 2023. The...
HOMESTEAD, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Florida City approves major projects

Construction is humming in Florida City. Major projects are now under construction, and more are coming. At the meeting on Dec. 27th the Florida City Commission approved, on first reading, a zoning change to planned use development that will allow for the development of Card Sound Key Apartments. This will be a 342-apartment project on a 13-acre site on South U.S. 1 near the Last Chance Salon.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Designates Critical Habitat  for the Endangered Florida Bristle Fern 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is designating approximately 4,195 acres on 10 parcels as critical habitat for the rare Florida bristle fern under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). . The rule takes effect 30 days from publication in the Federal Register. The Service listed the Florida bristle fern, a plant found...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next

Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy