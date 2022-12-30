Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
kbindependent.org
No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow
Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
southdadenewsleader.com
Cybrarium Celebrates Successful Year
Homestead Cybrarium is a popular location and has achieved great success over the past year. Rino Landa the Cybrarium’s director gave a presentation at the December Homestead Council meeting. “We are Homestead’s Public Library. A main difference between us and traditional libraries is our approach. We are not a...
Dining and Nightlife Development Regatta is Headed to Coconut Grove
Behind the development is Breakwater Hospitality Group, founded in 2018
Bayfront Park to ring in 2023 with concert featuring 24 artists, fireworks
MIAMI - This Saturday, the stage will be set at Bayfront Park for one of the biggest parties in South Florida. Tens of thousands of people will ring in the new year at their annual concert and fireworks show. "This year's event is even bigger than last year's, and last year's was big," said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. He is Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust that spearheads the event. "New York doesn't even come close," he added. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the...
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
Fort Lauderdale to ring in new year with annual raising of 700-pound anchor
MIAMI - They are raising the massive 700-pound anchor in Fort Lauderdale, getting ready for the big New Year's Eve party in Himmarshee Village. "New York used to have the Big Apple, Miami has the Orange, so Fort Lauderdale is all about boating, yachting and sailing so we feel the anchor represents that industry, that lifestyle," explained Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. Trantalis stresses, this isn't just a party for adults. "From 4:30 on we'll have pony rides and bounce houses and all sorts of things for kids to do, face painting. All that stuff. It's for everyone," he said. Brittany Gibson is...
floridabulldog.org
Seminole Tribe leaders look to expel trio for going to media about corruption
The governing body of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is attempting to banish two tribal women in retaliation for talking to Florida Bulldog about allegations of corruption by Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. The Tribal Council wants to disenroll a third member of the tribe, too, for writing an article “to...
miamisprings.com
Parking Wars Have Begun
We’ve been telling you there’s a parking problem in Miami Springs. The first thing the Business and Economic Task Force recommended was more parking. Now it’s official. The Miami Springs parking war has begun. The first battle in the parking war has taken place at the Truist...
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
tamaractalk.com
Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works
National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead offering free trolley service to national parks
If you want to have some family fun during the holidays, you can catch a trolley ride out to our two local national parks. The Homestead National Parks Trolley Special Holiday service runs through December 31st. The regular season trolley will run from January 7 to April 29, 2023. The...
southdadenewsleader.com
Florida City approves major projects
Construction is humming in Florida City. Major projects are now under construction, and more are coming. At the meeting on Dec. 27th the Florida City Commission approved, on first reading, a zoning change to planned use development that will allow for the development of Card Sound Key Apartments. This will be a 342-apartment project on a 13-acre site on South U.S. 1 near the Last Chance Salon.
southdadenewsleader.com
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Designates Critical Habitat for the Endangered Florida Bristle Fern
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is designating approximately 4,195 acres on 10 parcels as critical habitat for the rare Florida bristle fern under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). . The rule takes effect 30 days from publication in the Federal Register. The Service listed the Florida bristle fern, a plant found...
No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next
Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miami
Miami might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miami.
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
