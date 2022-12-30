ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023

More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
ORLANDO, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House

About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cavallo closed; county cites business for permit violation

Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open. In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
ORLANDO, FL
kbindependent.org

No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow

Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Homestead offering free trolley service to national parks

If you want to have some family fun during the holidays, you can catch a trolley ride out to our two local national parks. The Homestead National Parks Trolley Special Holiday service runs through December 31st. The regular season trolley will run from January 7 to April 29, 2023. The...
HOMESTEAD, FL
floridianpress.com

Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table

Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
FLORIDA STATE
southdadenewsleader.com

Injured“Rita” the Bald Eagle, has 2nd life-saving surgery at ZooMiami

“Rita,” the bald eagle that made international news last year when she and her mate, “Ron,” successfully raised and fledged two offspring from a nest built on a man-made platform while being monitored over the internet, has had to have surgery that will alter her future and unfortunately eliminate any chance of her ever being released back to the wild.
Mark Stone

Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years Later

Bushnell, Fl – Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 marked the one hundred ninety-seventh anniversary of a battle fought in central Florida, later known as the Dade Massacre. A memorial service was held at the Dade Battlefield State Park, with the story of the battle presented by reenactors and other members of the Dade Battlefield Society.
BUSHNELL, FL
wmfe.org

Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag

Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy