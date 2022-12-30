Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
Under this Florida City is a series of tunnels leading back to prohibition
Built in secret, there is not documentation of the tunnels, however some the proof is often in plain sight!
WCJB
Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements. Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply. According to the county,...
Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House
About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavallo closed; county cites business for permit violation
Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open. In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation
ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
kbindependent.org
No cigarettes on Miami Beach, but KB unlikely to follow
Starting New Year’s Day, you can still wear bikinis on the beaches of Miami Beach, but forget about showing any butts — cigarette butts, that is. A smoking ban is being implemented Sunday after the stroke of midnight at all Miami Beach municipal parks and public beaches. Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead offering free trolley service to national parks
If you want to have some family fun during the holidays, you can catch a trolley ride out to our two local national parks. The Homestead National Parks Trolley Special Holiday service runs through December 31st. The regular season trolley will run from January 7 to April 29, 2023. The...
floridianpress.com
Findings in DeSantis's Investigation of Drag Queen Shows Imminent, Possible Criminal Recommendations on Table
Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that his administration was formally investigating the videos taken of children attending “sexualized drag shows” in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, The Floridian has learned that the official findings and potential criminal recommendations from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) are imminent, and will be released as early as next week.
southdadenewsleader.com
Injured“Rita” the Bald Eagle, has 2nd life-saving surgery at ZooMiami
“Rita,” the bald eagle that made international news last year when she and her mate, “Ron,” successfully raised and fledged two offspring from a nest built on a man-made platform while being monitored over the internet, has had to have surgery that will alter her future and unfortunately eliminate any chance of her ever being released back to the wild.
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years Later
Bushnell, Fl – Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 marked the one hundred ninety-seventh anniversary of a battle fought in central Florida, later known as the Dade Massacre. A memorial service was held at the Dade Battlefield State Park, with the story of the battle presented by reenactors and other members of the Dade Battlefield Society.
DeSantis announces investigation of Christmas drag show
The department claims to have received “multiple complaints” alleging the December 26 performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” was “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”
wmfe.org
Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag
Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
