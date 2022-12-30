Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Blue crab trap closure for northwest Florida starts Jan. 5
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps must be removed from some northwest Florida waters before Jan. 5, the first day of a 10-day trap closure. Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) from the Florida/Alabama state line through the Franklin/Wakulla county line from Jan. 5 through Jan. 14. Waters of the Ochlockonee River and Ochlockonee Bay are not included in this closure.
wqcs.org
FWC - Harvest of Red Grouper and Lane Snapper Re-Opens in Gulf State Waters January 1
Florida - Saturday December 31, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced that the harvest of red grouper and lane snapper will re-open in Gulf state waters on January 1, 2023, after early season closures. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture...
denisesanger.com
North Central Florida Landmarks To Visit in 2023
Living up north, you get the idea that Florida is all beaches and Mickey Mouse. The truth of it? Where I live in the center of the state, yes it is rural. But you will find many North Central Florida landmarks that you absolutely must put on your list to visit.
Hatch watch begins for famous Florida bald eagles
A pair of bald eagles living in Florida are getting ready to welcome to new babies to the world.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian remains lingering threat to SWFL’s commercial fishing industry
A hurricane or tropical storm in open waters that seems to affect only marine life and poses no threat to land is often called a “fish storm.” Hurricane Ian, on the other hand, was a fishery storm, posing a serious threat to the livelihood of commercial fishermen along the Gulf Coast of Southwest Florida. After the storm devastated many of the coastal fisheries, docks, marinas and fish houses in the region, local fishermen worry that these damaged properties will be targeted for redevelopment and not be rebuilt.
Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.
travelweekly.com
Anna Maria Island offers a taste of the simple life on Florida's Gulf Coast
Anna Maria Island, a seven-mile stretch of silver sand on Florida's Gulf Coast, has built a devoted following despite, or perhaps because of, its location between the better-known and more touristy towns of Clearwater and Sarasota. Free of high-rise developments and full of locally owned boutiques and businesses, the barrier...
OP-ED: Chilly Reception – A Floridian’s first blizzard in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December marks nine months since I’ve been a member of the KX newsroom. It’s been a delight, and I’ve greatly enjoyed the ability to explore a new state and everything Bismarck has to offer. Yet, in spite of all the good things I find myself growing fond of in North Dakota, […]
NBC2 Top Stories of 2022: Algae Blooms, Hurricanes, Florida Man and More
Southwest Florida experienced a year full of life-changing events. NBC2 was with the community all along. Hurricane Season: The Impact Hurricane Ian had in SWFL. The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season started with Tropical Storm Alex, as Tropical Cyclone One formed the first week of June. However, the last system dissipated in November.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
wogx.com
Florida dairy farm struggling after hurricanes, freezes, and high feed prices
A Central Florida farm is hoping the new year will bring them new luck. Slow Turtle Farms in Eustis is one of two Grade-A dairy farms in Florida, but now, the farm’s supply is running on empty.
Man rides unicycle from Maine to the Florida Keys to bring awareness to sustainable transportation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Avery Seuter, a 19-year-old man from Wells, Maine, is embarking upon a 3,000-mile trip down the Eastern Coast of the United States, entirely on his Unicycle. Avery will be stopping in Jacksonville for the next few days and hopes that by completing this trip, awareness will be brought to the importance and capabilities of sustainable transportation.
floridaing.com
Florida Climate – Is Florida Hot All Year Round?
Have you ever been curious about what the weather is like in Florida? Well, if you are, then get ready to find out! Is Florida hot all year round? That’s the million-dollar question that many people are asking. For those of us who like warm weather, Florida is a...
Disaster relief for Florida included in federal omnibus, but trade group says citrus growers left out
Relief after multiple hurricanes was included in the federal omnibus bill, but Florida's citrus industry says they were left out of more impactful assistance.
Florida has 7th best roads to drive on in US, study says
According to a review of road quality across the U.S., Florida has the 7th best roads in the nation.
January to June in the Garden
For gardeners, starting the new year can be a bit frustrating. It’s really too cold to plant some delicate tropicals, and they’re not available anyway. There’s barely enough sun to grow vegetables, although some cold-weather crops can be managed. And things in the yard just look kinda brown and blah, don’t they?
Will the invasive iguanas rebound from South Florida's cold, dark Christmas?
The multi-day chill and sullen skies that socked South Florida over the Christmas weekend was the best chance since the arctic blast of 2010 to cull the state’s burgeoning herd of invasive green iguanas, some experts said. A dearth of sunshine for basking, temperatures mired in the 40s and a biting drizzle can...
wdhn.com
Alabamians, Floridians crossing state lines for lottery tickets and fireworks
(WDHN) — Lotto Discount, Liquor has seen an influx of customers this week mostly Alabamians who are looking to become a millionaire to bring in the new year. “People traveling now with the mega millions as high as it is people are trying to pay off that Christmas debt or trying not to be in debt coming in 2023,” Supervisor Avis Peterson said.
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributaries
Something is lurking in Florida's waterways. You may not have noticed it, and you may not have known to fear it, but its deadly presence is becoming more noticeable. This silent killer? Nutrients, and lots of them.
