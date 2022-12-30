Read full article on original website
So What
2d ago
They plan to make a plan to do nothing that will do anything. If they do anything they'll just get called racist so what's the point?
Reply
4
Guest
1d ago
All police in Seattle should quit, woke leftist DA and city council loves criminals and will let them go free, so why bother?
Reply
4
Donny Armani
2d ago
Maybe they should refuse to act as political police for Washington Liberal Politicians and their " Speech is Illegal" campaign.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
q13fox.com
Tacoma enters new year under 'Crime Reduction Plan'
TACOMA, Wash. - As violent crime trends upward, Tacoma Police are committed to renewing their efforts to reduce violent crimes by developing what they say is a violence reduction strategy based on the best available science. Crime was on the rise in Tacoma throughout 2022. On Saturday, officers were called...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police Chief Diaz shares plan to address recent crime, hopes to hire more officers in 2023
SEATTLE - It's been a violent week ending a very violent year in Seattle. On Tuesday, a woman was attacked and robbed by a man armed with a rock; then just hours later, police say a jogger was stabbed in Queen Anne. "It’s really sad, I don't feel like I...
KOMO News
7 stolen vehicles recovered in Georgetown as Seattle police arrest 4 people
SEATTLE — Four people were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and seven stolen vehicles were recovered in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Friday evening. One of the stolen vehicles was a snowmobile, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). "Community Response Group officers, Patrol and Department of Correction...
q13fox.com
Teenage girl arrested in Tacoma, suspected of shooting another woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested a 17-year-old girl suspected of shooting a 19-year-old woman in Tacoma. Officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home near 54th Ave and McDacer Ave around 3:25 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was driven to the hospital and is in critical...
The Stranger
Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve
Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
1 injured in road rage shooting near Seattle’s Riverview neighborhood
Police are investigating after a man was shot during a road rage incident near Seattle’s Riverview neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department, police were called to the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest just after 2:30 a.m. after a witness heard several gunshots.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed in 2 Westwood Village cases
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, charges have been filed in two incidents at Westwood Village stores:. BIG 5 BREAK-IN: The man arrested early Tuesday after a burglary at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store, 37-year-old Nicky R. Taylor Jr. of Tacoma, is charged with first-degree burglary. Charging documents tell the same story we reported that day – mall security called police after seeing someone use a shopping cart to break into Big 5 by smashing a window. Police say Taylor had grabbed what appeared to be a rifle – and later turned out to be an airsoft gun – and pointed it at an officer, before fleeing out a side exit. They caught up with him just south of the mall, on SW Barton. The charging document say police who went into the store after the arrest “observed the airsoft and ammunition section was in disarray. Several guns appeared pulled off the wall and there was ammunition scattered on a counter.” Taylor is accused of taking bullets, boots, two coats, and a baseball bat, plus the airsoft rifle, all of which was recovered. The charging documents say he was wanted on a misdemeanor DUI warrant from Federal Way and that he has had 22 failure-to-appear warrants since 2007; all his prior convictions are driving-related, including three other DUIs. He remains in jail, bail set at $80,000.
Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation
A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.
Seattle-area plastic surgeon faces federal lawsuit alleging he posted fake positive reviews, threatened unhappy patients
A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
Chronicle
'Office Space' Inspired Washington Software Engineer's Theft Scheme, Prosecutors Say
A Tacoma man was fired from his software engineering job at Zulily after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Seattle-based e-commerce company using a scheme inspired by the 1999 cult classic film, "Office Space," according to prosecutors. Ermenildo "Ernie" Castro, 28, was charged last week with two counts...
Man shot, injured in car in Rainier Valley refuses to pull over for help while driving to hospital
SEATTLE — Seattle police said a man who was shot and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley neighborhood called 911 as he was driving to the hospital Thursday night, but refused to pull over so officers and medics could give him help. Police said the man...
KOMO News
Seattle police seize fentanyl, multiple guns in car after witnessing drug deal
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a warrant suspect on Tuesday and recovered multiple guns, drugs, and thousands in cash after witnessing them in an apparent drug deal in North Seattle. Around 11 p.m., Seattle police near North 105th street and Aurora Avenue saw someone in the driver's seat...
Bothell man arrested for alleged hate crime shooting
A Bothell man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly shooting at two Black men in Lynnwood in October, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling south Snohomish County on Oct. 8 when he heard a gunshot, according to the police report. The...
q13fox.com
Eviction escalates into 12-hour standoff near Tumwater, suspect arrested for attempted murder
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing at deputies who were serving him an eviction notice. According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, Thurston County deputies arrived at the man's home near Tumwater around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 to serve the eviction.
q13fox.com
Suspect shot and killed by Tacoma PD, investigation underway
Tacoma police shot and killed a suspect after they fled from police in their vehicle. Officers believed the person was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Suspect dead after shootout with Tacoma officers
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after a suspect was shot and killed by officers Friday morning in Tacoma. Police said officers were investigating a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a weapon. After 3 a.m., officers saw the suspect in a parked car...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest 11 Shoplifters in Retail Theft Operation Downtown
Officers arrested 11 shoplifting suspects at three different stores during a Retail Theft Operation in downtown Seattle on Thursday afternoon. During the operation, detectives and officers worked with store loss prevention teams to identify prolific shoplifters in the store. Officers watched multiple suspects gather items like clothing, makeup, food, and liquor, and then walk out of the store with no attempt to pay. Police then arrested the shoplifters and recovered the stolen merchandise to be returned to the store.
KING-5
'A lot of stuff to get done': New Thurston County sheriff hopes to increase safety, diversify department
OLYMPIA, Wash. — At 29 years old, Derek Sanders has been told he’s the youngest sheriff ever in Thurston County, if not Washington state history. Sanders, whose father is Black, also said he is the first mixed-race sheriff in the county, something that made his family proud. “That's...
q13fox.com
Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping foster son arrested at Sea-Tac Airport
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Police say the two women accused of kidnapping their 5-year-old foster son were arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday. In November, authorities began searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. On Dec. 16, the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) announced that the boy was found in Vietnam.
New details after man allegedly blows up car inside Everett Fred Meyer
A 56-year-old Olympia man has been charged with first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly drove a car through the front of an Everett Fred Meyer. Everett Police report the incident began when an officer was alerted to a nuisance at the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way...
Comments / 11