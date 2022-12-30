Read full article on original website
Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68
OREGON ST. (7-7) Rataj 4-7 0-0 8, Ryuny 0-1 1-3 1, Taylor 4-8 3-3 12, Akanno 6-11 4-4 20, Pope 3-8 0-0 8, Bilodeau 4-8 2-2 10, Wright 1-4 2-2 4, Ibekwe 2-2 1-1 5, Rochelin 0-1 0-0 0, Andela 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 13-15 68.
Denver 123, Boston 111
BOSTON (111) J.Brown 12-20 2-2 30, Tatum 7-16 11-14 25, Horford 3-10 0-0 8, D.White 5-9 1-2 13, Smart 2-12 0-0 4, Hauser 2-3 0-0 5, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 2-4 5-5 9, Kornet 2-2 0-0 4, Williams III 4-4 0-0 8, Brogdon 1-6 2-2 4, Pritchard 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 40-87 22-27 111.
Miami 126, Utah 123
MIAMI (126) Highsmith 3-4 0-0 6, Strus 5-9 0-0 13, Adebayo 11-17 10-13 32, Herro 10-20 6-7 29, Lowry 2-6 0-0 5, Cain 1-1 0-1 2, D.Robinson 3-8 2-2 9, O.Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Oladipo 7-15 5-7 23, Vincent 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 45-89 23-30 126.
SMU 92, Tulsa 67
TULSA (4-9) Selebangue 8-12 5-9 21, Gaston-Chapman 2-5 4-5 8, Griffin 7-18 4-5 22, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Pritchard 4-7 0-1 9, Betson 1-3 0-0 3, Dalger 0-4 2-2 2, Embery-Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 0-0 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-22 67.
Washington 118, Milwaukee 95
WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-16 0-1 10, Porzingis 9-16 4-4 22, Gafford 8-11 1-2 17, Kispert 3-3 4-4 12, Morris 3-7 0-0 7, Avdija 5-12 1-2 11, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 11-18 1-3 26, Carey Jr. 1-1 0-0 2, Barton 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 1-1 0-0 2, Wright 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 50-94 11-16 118.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Detroit 116, Minnesota 104
DETROIT (116) Bogdanovic 10-14 5-5 28, Stewart 3-7 0-0 6, Duren 1-1 1-2 3, Bey 4-8 4-4 13, Ivey 0-4 1-2 1, Bagley III 8-16 2-4 18, Burks 4-13 3-5 13, Diallo 5-10 2-4 12, Joseph 4-9 2-2 11, McGruder 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 43-89 20-28 116.
Philadelphia 115, Oklahoma City 96
PHILADELPHIA (115) Harris 10-17 2-2 23, Thybulle 3-3 0-0 9, Embiid 6-17 4-6 16, Melton 7-13 0-0 17, Milton 7-14 2-2 18, Niang 1-4 2-2 4, Reed 1-5 0-0 2, Harrell 4-9 1-1 9, Korkmaz 3-7 0-2 7, House Jr. 3-8 1-2 8, Springer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 46-99 12-17 115.
George's 20 lead BYU past Portland 71-58
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Gideon George's 20 points helped BYU defeat Portland 71-58 Saturday night. George added nine rebounds for the Cougars (12-5). Fousseyni Traore scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Spencer Johnson went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points. The Cougars picked up their seventh straight victory.
Koo kicks short field goal, Falcons edge Arizona 20-19
ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder is still searching for his first touchdown pass three games into his career. Getting his first win, however, felt pretty good.
Kansas St. 82, No. 24 West Virginia 76, OT
WEST VIRGINIA (10-3) Bell 3-3 2-8 8, Matthews 5-10 2-2 12, Mitchell 5-12 4-4 16, Ked.Johnson 1-10 6-8 9, Stevenson 3-10 1-2 7, Wague 3-4 4-10 10, Toussaint 2-5 0-2 5, Ko.Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Wilson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 26-63 20-38 76.
Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting quarterback job back, defensive miscues added up and the Washington Commanders ' playoff hopes took a major hit with a 24-10 loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns. Wentz was 16 of 28 for 143 yards, and...
