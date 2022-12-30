Read full article on original website
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
Vin Diesel announces Fast X’s trailer release date
Vin Diesel has revealed that Fast X’s official trailer is going to be released around February 2023.“Less than two months away from the Fast X trailer launch!!!,” the 55-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (27 December).The 10th film, which is going to be the last one of the Fast & Furious franchise, will be split into two parts.Earlier this year, Diesel said that he wants the final Fast & Furious film to be “the best movie ever made”.Speaking to Unilad, Diesel spoke about the franchise’s popularity.“I feel so grateful and so blessed,” he said. “At the same time,...
‘Wonka’ Movie: The Cast, Release Date & All The Latest About Timothée Chalamet’s Film
Let your imagination run wild because a new chapter of Willy Wonka is upon us. Wonka will be hitting theaters during the 2023 holiday season and feature Timothée Chalamet in the legendary role of Willy Wonka. The suspense over what’s to come in Wonka has been terrible to wait for, but the intrigue has never wavered.
digitalspy.com
Slow Horses season 2 ending explained
Slow Horses season 2 major spoilers follow. Another year, another catalogue of mistakes, misunderstandings and occasional flashes of competence, most of them from Gary Oldman's repulsive yet unusually capable spy Jackson Lamb. The slow horses of Slough House made it to the end of their mission with (almost) everyone still in one piece. There were notable exceptions, of course: RIP, Min.
wegotthiscovered.com
Margot Robbie adds ‘box office poison’ to her resume after 4 cataclysmic bombs in 2 years
There are very few names in Hollywood that are guaranteed to bring in a crowd based on their name alone, and it’s beginning to look as though Margot Robbie will never be one of them, with the two-time Academy Award nominee racking up a quartet of disastrous box office bombs since the beginning of 2020 alone.
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
hypebeast.com
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Rian Johnson responds to major fan theory
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is centred around the character Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a tech billionaire who has a fancy island, a love of grand gestures and a desire to plough ahead with his ideas despite the experts around him telling him no. The film's release has come...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise writer reveals how Kris Marshall's spinoff is different
Death in Paradise is getting a British makeover, with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) set to swap the Caribbean tropics for the salty air of Devonshire in his new spinoff. And, it turns out that location won't be the only change for Beyond Paradise, with the episodes and plot following a fresh formula.
Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 — air date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks, interview and everything we know
The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 arrives on ITV1 on Christmas Day. It's the last time we'll see the Doc and his family in Portwenn!
digitalspy.com
Gossip Girl reboot reveals surprise update on classic characters
Gossip Girl season 2 spoilers follow. Michelle Trachtenberg's returning Gossip Girl character Georgina Sparks had an update on both Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen this week. Classic characters from The CW teen drama played by Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, Dan aspired to be a writer while Serena...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Aidan O'Callaghan looks unrecognisable in The Witcher: Blood Origin
EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has shared an incredible video of himself in the make-up chair for his role in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor, who played Lewis Butler on Albert Square, shared the video of himself alongside the caption: "My morning routine," and the cheeky hashtag 'elfulencer'. In...
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
startattle.com
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 9) “Pariah” trailer, release date
When faced with a series of random s–otings, one SWAT member’s family connections could be the key to stopping the next attack. Startattle.com – S.W.A.T. | CBS. Also, Hondo prepares to meet Rochelle’s parents for the first time, and Tan helps Luca navigate a sensitive situation.
