ALLEGANY — The Lions of Wellsville have seen plenty of tough competition throughout the opening stages of their Class B2 title defense thus far, this season. Two tournament title wins in their first four games, including a dominant performance in this year’s edition of the IAABO Tournament, as well as two more gritty wins against Bath-Haverling and Fillmore along the way, have set the stage for a 6-1 start entering their two-day tenure in the Swamp for the Joe DeCerbo IAABO Tournament at Allegany-Limestone.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO