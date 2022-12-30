ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salamanca, NY

Madison Rose Johnson

Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
COCHRANTON, PA
Wellsville boys fall to Bradford, Pa., in overtime; Allen wins 100th as B-R wins two-day Wolverine Scuffle

ALLEGANY — The Lions of Wellsville have seen plenty of tough competition throughout the opening stages of their Class B2 title defense thus far, this season. Two tournament title wins in their first four games, including a dominant performance in this year’s edition of the IAABO Tournament, as well as two more gritty wins against Bath-Haverling and Fillmore along the way, have set the stage for a 6-1 start entering their two-day tenure in the Swamp for the Joe DeCerbo IAABO Tournament at Allegany-Limestone.
WELLSVILLE, NY
Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
BUFFALO, NY
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Two County Projects Awarded REDC Funding for Waterfront Revitalization

Governor Kathy Hochul this week announced grant funding for two projects in Chautauqua County through Round 12 of New York State's Regional Economic Development Initiative aimed at helping communities revitalize their waterfronts. The funding is part of nearly $23 million in grants awarded to 76 communities across the state to promote smart, sustainable and equitable community growth.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
One dead after shooting on Buffalo road

City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
ERIE, PA
Woman in critical condition after crash in Chautauqua Co.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old Chautauqua County woman is in critical condition following a car accident on Route 5 in Dunkirk late Saturday night, according to police. Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police say that they were dispatched to the area where a car driven by Sharon Barnes of Van Buren Point had crashed […]
DUNKIRK, NY

