Worcester, MA

CBS Sports

Banks scores 31, Saint Bonaventure takes down UMass 83-64

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Daryl Banks III's 31 points led Saint Bonaventure past UMass 83-64 on Saturday. Banks was 9 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bonnies (7-7). Yann Farell added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and also had 10 rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded nine points and was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?

The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it! Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
theburgnews.com

Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars

Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
PINE GROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Blaze destroys Williamsport home

Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County

Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

10 Places to Celebrate New Years’ Eve

(WBRE/WYOU) — What will your plans be with New Year’s Eve right around the corner? You may have plans to stay in or perhaps you’d like to get out of the house and celebrate. NEPA has events all over you can go to with family, and friends, and even some just for kids to enjoy. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

UPDATE: West Arlington St. fire ruled arson

SHENANDOAH – Friday morning’s fire at a vacant double-block home on the west end has been ruled arson, according to the borough fire chief. Rick Examitas said the fire, which damaged the long-vacant duplex at 325-327 West Arlington, was arson. Anyone with information related to the fire should...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend

ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.

This article orignially published Nov. 7, 2022 Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also...
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville ready to raise the Yuengling bottle for New Year's Eve

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The city of Pottsville is just a few days away from ringing in the New Year the only way it knows how is by raising the famous Yuengling bottle. "Well, Whenever you bring back something that's been away for a couple of years that has become a tradition in any small town or in any city, it's kind of exciting," said Mayor David Clews.
POTTSVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser

LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Buzz's Pizza and Subs to close after 53 years

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — It's lunchtime at Buzz's Pizza and Subs; the sandwich shop is known for its hoagies. "Cheesesteaks and ham cosmos are our biggest sellers, and pulled pork which we added to the menu," Buzz Reynolds said. Reynolds opened the shop 53 years ago but will close his...
WATSONTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting

UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fate of monkeys lost near Interstate 80 near Danville is unknown

This article originally published on Jan. 22, 2022. The story of the missing monkeys following a crash on I-80 made national headlines and raised concerns of the safety of transporting laboratory animals. Updated Jan. 23: State Police said all monkeys have been accounted for, according to release issued at 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control said the monkeys were humanely euthanized. NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to the CDC to ask why the monkeys were euthanized. ...
DANVILLE, PA

