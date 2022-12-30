Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan DijkhuizenWoonsocket, RI
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Related
CBS Sports
Banks scores 31, Saint Bonaventure takes down UMass 83-64
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Daryl Banks III's 31 points led Saint Bonaventure past UMass 83-64 on Saturday. Banks was 9 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bonnies (7-7). Yann Farell added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and also had 10 rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded nine points and was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
PennLive.com
Little League suffers set back in suit over ouster of 2 teams from a 2021 regional tournament
WILLIAMSPORT-Little League has suffered a setback in its attempt to end the lawsuit over the COVID-19 disqualification of two teams from the 2021 Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco, Texas. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt Wednesday allowed the Needville, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, teams to proceed with discovery. He concluded...
Bloomsburg University honor graduate off to Yale School of Medicine
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A hospital experience as an 11-year-old in his native Venezuela sparked a life’s calling in Manuel Gutierrez that he’s carried onward as a high school exchange student to Bloomsburg University and eventually Yale starting this summer. Gutierrez, a pre-med...
Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?
The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it! Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese. ...
theburgnews.com
Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars
Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
Polar plunging into the new year in Schuylkill County
VALLEY VIEW, Pa. — Folks in Schuylkill County wanted to ring in the new year by washing out 2022. People gathered at Pine Creek near Valley View for the area's 13th annual Polar Bear Plunge. "It is sort of a rite of passage to move in the new year,...
Blaze destroys Williamsport home
Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
10 Places to Celebrate New Years’ Eve
(WBRE/WYOU) — What will your plans be with New Year’s Eve right around the corner? You may have plans to stay in or perhaps you’d like to get out of the house and celebrate. NEPA has events all over you can go to with family, and friends, and even some just for kids to enjoy. […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: West Arlington St. fire ruled arson
SHENANDOAH – Friday morning’s fire at a vacant double-block home on the west end has been ruled arson, according to the borough fire chief. Rick Examitas said the fire, which damaged the long-vacant duplex at 325-327 West Arlington, was arson. Anyone with information related to the fire should...
WOLF
Schuylkill Co. woman suddenly passes away over holiday weekend
ANDREAS, SCHUYLKILL CO., (WOLF) — A woman from Schuylkill County, currently serving in the United States Army, suddenly passed away on Christmas while visiting with family. 21-year-old Briana C. Kromer, P.F.C. who was stationed at Ft. Sill Oklahoma, was visiting family in Andreas for the holiday when she suddenly passed away.
The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.
This article orignially published Nov. 7, 2022 Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also...
Pottsville ready to raise the Yuengling bottle for New Year's Eve
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The city of Pottsville is just a few days away from ringing in the New Year the only way it knows how is by raising the famous Yuengling bottle. "Well, Whenever you bring back something that's been away for a couple of years that has become a tradition in any small town or in any city, it's kind of exciting," said Mayor David Clews.
wkok.com
Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser
LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
Buzz's Pizza and Subs to close after 53 years
WATSONTOWN, Pa. — It's lunchtime at Buzz's Pizza and Subs; the sandwich shop is known for its hoagies. "Cheesesteaks and ham cosmos are our biggest sellers, and pulled pork which we added to the menu," Buzz Reynolds said. Reynolds opened the shop 53 years ago but will close his...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Stahlheber Road in Hanover Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fate of monkeys lost near Interstate 80 near Danville is unknown
This article originally published on Jan. 22, 2022. The story of the missing monkeys following a crash on I-80 made national headlines and raised concerns of the safety of transporting laboratory animals. Updated Jan. 23: State Police said all monkeys have been accounted for, according to release issued at 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control said the monkeys were humanely euthanized. NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to the CDC to ask why the monkeys were euthanized. ...
Comments / 0