Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
Bray Wyatt’s Recent Assault Victim Will Not File Lawsuit
Bray Wyatt has been involved in a feud with L.A. Knight for the past several weeks on SmackDown. The issue took a dangerous turn after Wyatt attacked a cameraman during one of his promos. Now the cameraman has spoken out about the incident. While speaking to Bill Apter, JT Energy,...
Don West Has Passed Away At Age 59
Don West has passed away at the age of 59 years old, as announced by his TNA Wrestling broadcast partner, Mike Tenay. It was announced by Mike Tenay on Twitter that Don West passed away due to brain lymphoma cancer. He had been fighting with cancer for the last two years.
John Cena Delivers Heartfelt Promo After WWE SmackDown
The anticipation for tonight's WWE SmackDown was high thanks to the return of John Cena, who was coming back to WWE for his one and only match of the year. He would team with Kevin Owens to take on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, and after getting the win, Cena took a moment to deliver a heartfelt promo after SmackDown went off the air. Cena thanked the fans for allowing him to do this for the past 20 years and then thanked them for a wonderful 2022 before telling them to be safe on New Year's and looking ahead to 2023.
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel
A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
WWE SmackDown Results – December 30, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. – The show opened with Bray Wyatt making his entrance to the ring. Wyatt said he doesn’t regret much of the horrible things he had to do to get here. Wyatt started apologizing to the cameraman he attacked last week, until LA Knight interrupted him. LA said that Wyatt still has to pay the checks for what Uncle Howdy did. LA called Wyatt a fraud and a loser before challenging him to a match at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt called LA a little idiot, saying he would remind everyone how cruel he can be. Wyatt accepted the challenge and tossed the mic into LA’s chest, only for Uncle Howdy’s creepy imagery to appear on-screen. Uncle Howdy slowly made his way to the ring, left his hat on the apron and stood on Wyatt’s side. Howdy knocked Wyatt out with Sister Abigail before leaving the ring.
Gruesome Injury On WWE SmackDown
He may have picked up the win on WWE SmackDown but tonight a WWE star also appeared to pick up a gruesome injury!. Eagle eyed fans noticing that by the end of the main event of WWE SmackDown featuring Kevin Owens teaming with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, there was a noticeable injury visible.
Possible Spoiler: WWE Planning WrestleMania 39 Match Between John Cena and Logan Paul
According to reports, WWE is considering granting a significant request for Logan Paul. Paul os reportedly scheduled to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in April, according to WrestlingNews.co. Paul vs. Cena is expected to take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All, live from SoFi Stadium in Hollywood,...
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
Famous wrestling broadcaster dies
Don West, a well-known wrestling broadcaster of the 2000s, has died.
Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot
The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA. During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared...
Gunther Was Legit Hurt During WWE SmackDown This Week
You never know what can happen in the ring, and Gunther is no stranger to that unpredictable atmosphere. This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. On the December 30th, 2022 edition of SmackDown, Gunther was legitimately injured during a match. According to reports from those in attendance, the injury occurred when Gunther was thrown against the ropes, causing him to land awkwardly and hurt his leg.
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
