TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal Aransas, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces,. Coastal San Patricio, Aransas Islands, Coastal Refugio,. Coastal Calhoun, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun. Islands Counties. *...
TX WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow...
TX WFO MIDLAND/ODESSA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/. MONDAY TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 AM CST...
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in. Mokelumne River Near Benson's Ferry Near Thornton affecting. Sacramento and San Joaquin Counties. For the Mokelumne River...including Benson's Ferry Near Thornton... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. .Moderate to heavy rain has fallen in this area over the last 24. hours and will continue throughout much of today. Ponding and. debris, such as mud and rocks, falling onto roadways have been. reported by CHP.
