Water main break in Wahiawa prompts lane closures

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply crews are currently working to repair a 6-inch water main at 71 South Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa.

According to BWS, this main break is affecting eight businesses in the area.

The right southbound lane of Kamehameha Hwy is closed between California and Olive Avenue.

On California Avenue between Maalo Street and Kamehameha Highway, drivers are not able to make a left turn using the center lane.

Left turns onto Kamehameha Highway from California Avenue will be permitted from the far-left lane only, according to BWS.

Traffic cones and arrow boards are on site to help with traffic flow.

Work is expected to continue overnight, expect delays during repairs.