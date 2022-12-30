Read full article on original website
BPD: Sideshow takeover arrests
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made arrests and impounded cars after a sideshow takeover, Friday. Police say participants of the takeover shut down the intersection of McCutchen Road and Old River Road on December 30, 2022. For about 20 minutes, they performed “donuts,” “burnouts,” and other...
KCSO: Homicide investigation in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office began a homicide investigation after reports of a possible shooting in east Bakersfield, Friday. Deputies said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the 900 block of Pesante Road on December 30, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. Medical...
2 arrested in alleged chop shop bust in Bakersfield, neighbors and police weigh in
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Wednesday morning December 28, 2022, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft at one home off of Jewell and Earlene Court. Instead of an in-progress theft, they found a chop shop. This all comes ahead of new...
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
DUI and driver's license checkpoint in Mojave area canceled
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California Highway Patrol in the Mojave Area canceled the planned DUI and driver’s license checkpoint for Friday, December 30. The checkpoint is for officers to look for drivers with signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and checking for proper licensing. CHP Mojave area...
NAACP Bakersfield host Kwanzaa celebration in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The NAACP of Bakersfield joined the community together to celebrate Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa is an annual celebration that represents the first fruits of harvest. It is celebrated from December 26th to January 1st. The celebration happened on December 29th at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
New Year's Eve driver safety tips
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Many are looking forward to celebrating the New Year all weekend long, but New Year's Eve is known for being a dangerous holiday, especially for those on the road. This is the eve before one of the deadliest times of the year when it comes...
The Bakersfield Racquet Club Hosted An End Of The Year Pickle Ball Game
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Racquet Club hosted an end of Year Pickle Ball Game on Saturday morning December 31, 2022. The game quickly gained attention in the U.S. Much like tennis, ping pong, and racketball, the game includes paddles and small balls. However, the pickleball members want...
