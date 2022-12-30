Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8newsnow.com
Family of couple killed in hit-and-run in downtown Las Vegas speaks out on deadly event
A couple visiting from New Mexico were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Fremont Street just a few days before the New Year. The victims’ family spoke to 8 News Now about the impact this deadly event has had on them. Only on 8: Family of couple killed in...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man dies after robbery on New Year’s Day
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after he was robbed near a business complex on New Year’s Day. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Wynn Road, around 1:34 a.m. Jan. 1 after a report of a robbery. Arriving officers found a male victim suffering from injuries sustained during the robbery.
While telling officers he was robbed, man collapses, dies on New Year’s Day, Metro says
A man who said he was robbed a few miles west of the Strip in the early morning hours of New Year's Day collapsed and died while telling his story to officers, Metro police said Sunday.
news3lv.com
Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
8newsnow.com
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly vehicle collision in the east valley. Per Metro, a female pedestrian was struck at Boulder Highway north of Broadbent Boulevard, near Clark County Wetlands Park just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Evidence at the scene indicated that a...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in North Las Vegas
Two people were hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in North Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide in southwest Las Vegas valley
Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas valley, north of Durango High School.
Missing adult last seen on New Year’s Eve found
Metro is looking for a man who was last seen on New Year's Eve.
Fox5 KVVU
Man found dead in vehicle in central Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was found dead in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said they received reports of a vehicle crashed into a waterline near Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31. When police arrived, they discovered a man in the car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian killed after hit by car in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian has died after they were hit by a car Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. Additional details on the identity of the pedestrian involved or the driver. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will...
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash, first traffic fatality of 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the southeast valley. Officers responded to a motorcycle that hit a fixed object at the intersection of Annie Oakley Drive and E. Harmon Avenue around 12:36 a.m. on Sunday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in November deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting in Summerlin
Metro police investigated an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley on Friday evening.
Surveillance video helps describe car involved in Boulder Highway hit-and-run
Las Vegas police were able to describe the vehicle involved in the Boulder Highway hit-and-run late December thanks to surveillance video.
7-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
KTNV
Part of Boulder Highway shut down after car hits pedestrian
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Boulder Highway was shut down on Saturday night after a fatal collision. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near Russell Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced. As of 7:45 p.m., Boulder Highway was closed from Gibson Road to...
Fox5 KVVU
Child dies, 5 others injured in Christmas day crash outside Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A child was killed and five other people were injured in a crash outside of Las Vegas on Christmas Day. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 25 on Las Vegas Boulevard near Mile Marker 12, near Seven Magic Mountains between Las Vegas and Jean.
KTNV
One juvenile dead, two injured following crash on Christmas, Nevada State Police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile has died, and two others are injured, following a crash on Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 12, according to Nevada State Police. Preliminary investigation revealed on December 25, at approximately 2:50 p.m. the Nevada State Police responded to reports of the fatal crash.
Las Vegas police shoot, kill suspect following road rage incident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a suspect following a road rage incident and vehicle chase Friday morning, they announced in a news conference. Officers were alerted of road rage near Charleston and Lamb boulevards at 11:01 a.m. where the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim. Police arrived […]
Fox5 KVVU
Security measures in place to welcome 400,000 to Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fireworks will light up the sky and concerts will be packed with people for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. “And the way the calendar plays out everyone’s going to be hanging around really until Monday,” Circa Las Vegas CEO Derek Stevens said. “This is going to be the busiest New Year’s downtown Vegas has ever seen.”
