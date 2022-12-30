Read full article on original website
KFDA
West Texas A&M football head coach Josh Lynn provides update on recruiting efforts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been just over two weeks since the West Texas A&M Buffaloes made it official and introduced Josh Lynn as the team’s next head football coach. In the time since, Lynn has turned his focus to recruiting. Coach Lynn joined NewsChannel10 on Sports Drive...
2022 IN LOCAL SPORTS: Basketball championships for Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, Brownsboro Bearettes among year's highlights
Before the calendar flips to 2023, it’s time to look back at the top sports stories of the year involving Tyler area teams, athletes and coaches. The Brownsboro Bearettes and Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies were champions in 2022. Brownsboro advanced to the state tournament for the seventh time...
KFDA
Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wranglers fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday night by a final score of 6-3. Amarillo went down 3-0 in the first period and the early hole proved to be too much for the Wranglers to overcome, snapping their four-game winning streak. William...
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
When does school start? Spring 2023 on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season come and gone, families around the region will soon be bundling up their students and sending them back to the classroom for the Spring 2023 semester. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in […]
KTBS
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
KLTV
Longview crews battle workshop fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
canyonnews.com
Obit: Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes”
Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes” November 19, 1974 – November 28, 2022The family of Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes,” regrets to share that our loved family member died on the 28th day of November, 2022. This comes as a surprise to all of us and we know this will impact us for an extremely long time. Cremation arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
1 dead after wreck involving 2 semi-trailer trucks near Goodnight
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a crash that left one dead and involved two truck tractor semi-trailers near Goodnight. According to DPS, the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 287 near County Road 25 on Sunday Jan.1. According to DPS, […]
KSLA
Severe storms to start your week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! It has been a pretty nice day to start off 2023, a little more cloud cover than I would have preferred but the forecast has been verified successfully. Lows tonight are going to drop to the low-60s with some light showers beginning to move in during the overnight hours, this is ahead of our next weather maker.
1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass at SW 45th, Canyon Drive
Update: (11:20 a.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo garbage truck that was stuck under an overpass at SW 45th and Canyon Drive was freed around 11:20 a.m. on Friday. Officials said that the truck was trapped around 9 a.m. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the […]
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
Amarillo seeks further clarification in Civic Center lawsuit judgment
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s legal team is looking for further clarification from retired Judge William Sowder in relation to the judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo could not use $260 million in […]
ktalnews.com
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcomes its first baby of 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcome their first baby of the New Year, Kareem Brown. According to an NTHS press release, at around 7:23 a.m. Arek Duang delivered Kareem on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Duang was excited to deliver the first baby of the New Year at the Northwest […]
