Canyon, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wranglers fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday night by a final score of 6-3. Amarillo went down 3-0 in the first period and the early hole proved to be too much for the Wranglers to overcome, snapping their four-game winning streak. William...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
KTBS

Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas

KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Longview crews battle workshop fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
LONGVIEW, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes”

Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes” November 19, 1974 – November 28, 2022The family of Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes,” regrets to share that our loved family member died on the 28th day of November, 2022. This comes as a surprise to all of us and we know this will impact us for an extremely long time. Cremation arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Severe storms to start your week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! It has been a pretty nice day to start off 2023, a little more cloud cover than I would have preferred but the forecast has been verified successfully. Lows tonight are going to drop to the low-60s with some light showers beginning to move in during the overnight hours, this is ahead of our next weather maker.
SHREVEPORT, LA
98.7 The Bomb

LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp

I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
HEREFORD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo seeks further clarification in Civic Center lawsuit judgment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s legal team is looking for further clarification from retired Judge William Sowder in relation to the judgment in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Sowder ruled that the city of Amarillo could not use $260 million in […]
AMARILLO, TX
ktalnews.com

Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA

