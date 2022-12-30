ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wranglers fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday night by a final score of 6-3. Amarillo went down 3-0 in the first period and the early hole proved to be too much for the Wranglers to overcome, snapping their four-game winning streak. William...
AMARILLO, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Explains Cut On His Face

For the past few days, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been sporting a noticeable cut on his forehead. During an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" this Saturday, Dykes was asked about the cut on his forehead. It turns out his son is responsible for it. “I’ve got a six-year-old...
FORT WORTH, TX
KLST/KSAN

XFL Texas in 2023? Here’s what you need to know

The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy. Eventually, […]
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year. “They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day...
TEXAS STATE
Myhighplains.com

Jeff Williams Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another great podcast episode, this one featuring Voice Actor and Chiropractor Jeff S. Williams. A conversation with chiropractor and voice actor Jeff S. Williams, who currently juggles two careers: He’s the owner of Creek Stone Integrated Medical, which combines chiropractic work with acupuncture, a nurse practitioner, and massage and spa services. But he’s also a voiceover artist in high demand, thanks to his folksy, working-man baritone and a side gig he experimented with during the pandemic. Williams shares with host Jason Boyett how each of these careers began and why, in Amarillo, no one bats an eye when their chiropractor also records a lot of radio ads. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, La-Z-Boy of Amarillo, and Leslie Massey Farmer’s Insurance.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp

I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
HEREFORD, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes”

Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes” November 19, 1974 – November 28, 2022The family of Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes,” regrets to share that our loved family member died on the 28th day of November, 2022. This comes as a surprise to all of us and we know this will impact us for an extremely long time. Cremation arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy