West Linn (Oregon) knocks off national No. 1 Duncanville (Texas) in championship game of Les Schwab Invitational
The West Linn (Oregon) Lions defeated national No. 1 Duncanville (Texas) 62-50 on Friday in the championship game of the Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon. Jackson Shelstad had 30 points for the Lions and was named tournament MVP to cap an impressive week. ...
KFDA
West Texas A&M football head coach Josh Lynn provides update on recruiting efforts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been just over two weeks since the West Texas A&M Buffaloes made it official and introduced Josh Lynn as the team’s next head football coach. In the time since, Lynn has turned his focus to recruiting. Coach Lynn joined NewsChannel10 on Sports Drive...
KFDA
Amarillo Wranglers fall 6-3 to New Mexico Ice Wolves
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wranglers fell to the New Mexico Ice Wolves on Friday night by a final score of 6-3. Amarillo went down 3-0 in the first period and the early hole proved to be too much for the Wranglers to overcome, snapping their four-game winning streak. William...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Gary Patterson Shares Social Media Message after TCU Punches Ticket to National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football National Championship Game after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. TCU will meet Georgia, who beat Ohio State, in the Peach Bowl. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes is in his first year on the job in Fort...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Explains Cut On His Face
For the past few days, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes has been sporting a noticeable cut on his forehead. During an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" this Saturday, Dykes was asked about the cut on his forehead. It turns out his son is responsible for it. “I’ve got a six-year-old...
KBTX.com
Former A&M QB inducted into Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 2023 Hall of Fame Class
ARLINGTON, Texas - Seven individuals who helped shape the tradition of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and college football history will be honored with their induction into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame during enshrinement ceremonies on May 11, 2023, at AT&T Stadium. The honorees in the 13th Hall...
CBS Sports
TCU vs. Texas Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After a two-game homestand, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on the road. The Red Raiders and the #18 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Texas Tech winning the first 82-69 at home and TCU taking the second 69-66.
XFL Texas in 2023? Here’s what you need to know
The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy. Eventually, […]
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
When does school start? Spring 2023 on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season come and gone, families around the region will soon be bundling up their students and sending them back to the classroom for the Spring 2023 semester. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in […]
ktalnews.com
Watch: Casey Donahew on why Texans are ‘just different’
DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Casey Donahew has racked up 21 number-one singles in his country music career, and when looking back on 2022 he said one moment in Texas tops his list of best moments of the year. “They named a day after me,” said Donahew. “So there’s one day...
When to expect the first batch of severe weather in the new year in North Texas
The new year always brings endless possibilities for people all over the country, but it also brings a new opportunity for more weather and the first batch of severe weather for North Texas in 2023 will be sooner than you think.
KFDA
Snack Pak 4 Kids hosting food pickup for last week of winter break
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Snack Pack 4 Kids will send hundreds of bags of food to students in need for the last week of winter break. These bags will be available for pickup on Monday, January 2. Nine schools in Amarillo will participate in the giveaway. Families can pick up...
Myhighplains.com
Jeff Williams Interviewed on Hey Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is back with another great podcast episode, this one featuring Voice Actor and Chiropractor Jeff S. Williams. A conversation with chiropractor and voice actor Jeff S. Williams, who currently juggles two careers: He’s the owner of Creek Stone Integrated Medical, which combines chiropractic work with acupuncture, a nurse practitioner, and massage and spa services. But he’s also a voiceover artist in high demand, thanks to his folksy, working-man baritone and a side gig he experimented with during the pandemic. Williams shares with host Jason Boyett how each of these careers began and why, in Amarillo, no one bats an eye when their chiropractor also records a lot of radio ads. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, La-Z-Boy of Amarillo, and Leslie Massey Farmer’s Insurance.
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
The Influential Faith Healer Who Met His End In Amarillo, TX
I don't know what it is about Amarillo that makes it pop up in the strangest places. Somehow, it seems like Yellow City just has a way of showing up. For instance, are you familiar with the way that Amarillo is attached to a highly influential and controversial faith healer?
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass at SW 45th, Canyon Drive
Update: (11:20 a.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo garbage truck that was stuck under an overpass at SW 45th and Canyon Drive was freed around 11:20 a.m. on Friday. Officials said that the truck was trapped around 9 a.m. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the […]
canyonnews.com
Obit: Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes”
Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes” November 19, 1974 – November 28, 2022The family of Haley Brian Burke “Hobbes,” regrets to share that our loved family member died on the 28th day of November, 2022. This comes as a surprise to all of us and we know this will impact us for an extremely long time. Cremation arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel in southeast Amarillo Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to a hotel in the 4600 block of I-40 East around 3:12 a.m. […]
